This bridal jewellery collection is a celebration of the artistry and elegance of Indian craftsmanship

Weddings are a celebration of love, a day when every bride deserves to radiate elegance and beauty. The right jewellery can transform the bridal look, becoming not just an accessory but an embodiment of tradition, grace, and timeless elegance. Dassani Brothers, famed for their exceptional craftsmanship and luxurious designs, offers a stunning collection of bridal necklace sets that elevate the wedding experience. Each piece is a work of art, meticulously handcrafted to blend heritage with contemporary flair, ensuring that every bride’s dream becomes a sparkling reality.
Among the highlights of their collection is the Diamond Polki Set, a breathtaking creation that features a three-tiered necklace crafted in fine gold and adorned with the brilliance of polki diamonds. The intricate design and flawless craftsmanship make this set a true masterpiece of Indian jewellery, perfect for the bride who wishes to make a bold, unforgettable statement on her special day.
For a touch of regal sophistication, the Three-Layered Polki and Emerald Necklace is a stunning choice. This exquisite piece combines the timeless sparkle of polki diamonds with the rich, vibrant hue of emeralds. The delicate floral motifs and intricate detailing elevate this necklace to a true work of art, ideal for the bride who seeks an elegant and refined look that exudes both charm and grace.
If a more dramatic look is what you envision, the Emerald and Polki Choker Necklace is a bold statement piece that will turn heads. Featuring sparkling polki diamonds and lush emeralds set in a delicate gold frame, the choker’s versatile design makes it a perfect match for a variety of bridal outfits. Its modern silhouette combined with traditional craftsmanship creates a timeless and elegant choice for the bride who wants to stand out in style.
For the bride who desires something truly unique, the Polki, Emerald, and Ruby Choker Necklace is a masterpiece that beautifully blends three vibrant gemstones. Polki diamonds, emeralds, and rubies are meticulously arranged in an intricate design that tells a story of love, luxury, and beauty. The rich interplay of coloured stones creates a stunning visual effect that will leave a lasting impression.
The Three-Layered Polki, Emerald, and Ruby Necklace with Pearls is a true showstopper. The combination of sparkling polki diamonds, vivid emeralds, and rubies, accented by delicate pearls, creates a look of regal glamour that is perfect for the bride who wants her wedding jewellery to exude both opulence and romance. The careful craftsmanship and intricate detailing make this necklace an unforgettable piece that will be cherished for generations.
Sumit Dassani, one of the founders, says, “Every bride deserves jewellery that is as unique and wonderful as her journey. Weddings are a lovely blend of history and contemporary, and our designs are carefully designed to represent that balance.”
From timeless classics to bold, statement-making creations, Dassani Brothers’ bridal jewellery collection is a celebration of the artistry and elegance of Indian craftsmanship. Each necklace tells a unique story of love, heritage, and beauty, making it not just an accessory, but a cherished heirloom for the future.
Price & availability on request.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain