Tamannaah embraces 2025 Pantone colour mocha mousse in a stunning Zimmermann corset dress

Tamannaah Bhatia's sartorial elegance is a feast for the eyes, a harmonious blend of timeless grace and contemporary flair. Each ensemble she adorns is a masterpiece, radiating a celestial charm that captivates fashion aficionados. Whether it’s her dazzling gowns or chic casuals, Tamannaah effortlessly turns every moment into a runway-worthy spectacle, leaving us utterly enchanted by her impeccable sense of style. She has once again left us spellbound with her impeccable style. The Sikandar Ka Muqaddar actress made waves on the fashion front, gracing the scene in a stunning corset dress that exuded femininity and flair.

This time, she embraced the Pantone Color of the Year 2025, Mocha Mousse, infused with a bold touch of animal print, effortlessly blending trends and timeless elegance.

Her midi corset dress, crafted from airy chiffon, was a standout creation from the luxury label Zimmermann. The design married sophistication with edge, showcasing a fitted bodice adorned with Swarovski crystal details, flowing into a voluminous ankle-length skirt with flattering pleated accents at the waist. The mocha-toned cheetah print added a hint of wild charm, while the sweetheart neckline and slender straps lent a graceful finish.