Khushi Kapoor turns heads in a mesmerising sea-green lehenga at Aaliyah Kashyap’s wedding

To complement the outfit, Khushi opted for minimal jewellery, letting the lehenga take centre stage
Khushi Kapoor attended her best friend Aaliyah Kashyap’s wedding on Wednesday and the artiste looked absolutely stunning in a mesmerising sea-green lehenga, turning heads with her elegant and graceful appearance.

The lehenga was a perfect blend of traditional and modern aesthetics. The figure-hugging silhouette, paired with a flowing, A-line skirt, accentuated Khushi’s slender frame. The off-shoulder neckline added a touch of sophistication, while the intricate embroidery and delicate embellishments elevated the overall look.

Khushi opted for minimal jewellery to complement the outfit, letting the lehenga take centre stage. A simple choker, earrings, and a maang tika added a touch of elegance. Her hair was styled in a messy bun, and her makeup was kept natural and fresh, enhancing her youthful beauty.

The wedding of Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire was a lavish affair, attended by close friends and family. The couple exchanged vows in a beautiful ceremony, celebrating their love and commitment.

Earlier, Khushi turned heads with her stunning traditional attire at Aaliyah’s engagement ceremony, radiating elegance and grace. For the special occasion, Khushi chose a mesmerising Kasheeda sari from the renowned designer Tarun Tahiliani.

Khushi’s appearance at the wedding has once again solidified her status as a rising fashion icon. Her impeccable style and effortless grace have captured the attention of fashion enthusiasts and fans alike.

