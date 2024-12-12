Khushi Kapoor turns heads in a mesmerising sea-green lehenga at Aaliyah Kashyap’s wedding

Khushi Kapoor attended her best friend Aaliyah Kashyap’s wedding on Wednesday and the artiste looked absolutely stunning in a mesmerising sea-green lehenga, turning heads with her elegant and graceful appearance.

The lehenga was a perfect blend of traditional and modern aesthetics. The figure-hugging silhouette, paired with a flowing, A-line skirt, accentuated Khushi’s slender frame. The off-shoulder neckline added a touch of sophistication, while the intricate embroidery and delicate embellishments elevated the overall look.

Khushi opted for minimal jewellery to complement the outfit, letting the lehenga take centre stage. A simple choker, earrings, and a maang tika added a touch of elegance. Her hair was styled in a messy bun, and her makeup was kept natural and fresh, enhancing her youthful beauty.