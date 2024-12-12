Rakul Preet Singh makes a glamorous style statement in a silver sequined top and black skirt

On the personal front, Rakul paid tribute to her parents, Rini Singh and Kulvinder Singh, on their wedding anniversary with a heartfelt message. She expressed gratitude for the love and mutual respect her parents have demonstrated, which has shaped her life. “Happy anniversary to my pillars... your journey together has shaped our lives in ways I can’t even express,” she wrote.

Her husband, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, also celebrated the occasion by sharing a joyful photo of Rakul’s parents, calling them the “most loving parents” and expressing his gratitude for their love and support.

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in Indian 2, alongside Kamal Haasan and Siddharth, directed by S Shankar. She will next star in De De Pyaar De 2, reuniting with Ajay Devgn and joined by R. Madhavan, reprising her role from the first installment of the hit film.