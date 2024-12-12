Rakul Preet Singh makes a glamorous style statement in a silver sequined top and black skirt

Actress Rakul Preet Singh exuded charm in a dazzling silver sequined top paired with a sleek black thigh-high slit skirt, creating a doll-like appearance.
Sharing snaps of her glamorous look on Instagram, Rakul posed confidently in the outfit, complemented by a matching sequined choker. She opted for a smokey eye makeup look, nude lips, and left her hair open, completing her stunning ensemble. She captioned the post, “Top it up with a little shimmer.”
Recently, Rakul also wowed fans with her vibrant style, donning an electric blue jumpsuit in another set of Instagram photos, captioning them, “Aaj feeling hai beautiful (Today, the feeling is beautiful).”
On the personal front, Rakul paid tribute to her parents, Rini Singh and Kulvinder Singh, on their wedding anniversary with a heartfelt message. She expressed gratitude for the love and mutual respect her parents have demonstrated, which has shaped her life. “Happy anniversary to my pillars... your journey together has shaped our lives in ways I can’t even express,” she wrote.
Her husband, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, also celebrated the occasion by sharing a joyful photo of Rakul’s parents, calling them the “most loving parents” and expressing his gratitude for their love and support.
On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in Indian 2, alongside Kamal Haasan and Siddharth, directed by S Shankar. She will next star in De De Pyaar De 2, reuniting with Ajay Devgn and joined by R. Madhavan, reprising her role from the first installment of the hit film.