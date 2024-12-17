Sobhita Dhulipala dazzles in a Sabyasachi ensemble in new pics from her banjara-themed pre-wedding celebrations

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala, who recently tied the knot, paid homage to her adventurous backpacking days with a Banjara-themed celebration during one of her pre-wedding rituals.
On Tuesday, Sobhita shared a series of photos on social media, where she stunned in a Sabyasachi ensemble. The actress wore a handcrafted bagru multi-panel chotu lehenga from the designer's archives, featuring intricate antique zardozi work and hand-painted mirror borders. She paired the skirt with a hand-woven cotton dupatta and Sabyasachi's classic Kanthi blouse.
In her caption, Sobhita reflected on the personal significance of the theme, writing, “Pictures from a blurry night in Vizag (We called it Young People’s Party / YPP. Lol). A Banjara-themed homage to my backpacking days that have shaped the very core of who I am. Archival Sabya for the bohemian soul I felt seen. Beheld.”
Celebrity designer Sabyasachi also shared details of the look on his Instagram, highlighting the lehenga's craftsmanship and the ensemble's pairing with a parandi, “The East of Bengal Chandbalis” in 22k gold from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery, and handcrafted embellished bellies from Sabyasachi Accessories.
For the wedding ceremony itself, Sobhita donned a traditional sari with complementary jewellery, while her groom, Naga Chaitanya, wore a traditional pancha (dhoti drape).
The couple exchanged vows on December 4 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, a venue deeply tied to Chaitanya's family legacy. Established in 1976 by his legendary grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao, the 22-acre property symbolises cinematic excellence and family heritage.
Nagarjuna, Chaitanya’s father, was the first to share official wedding photos, expressing his joy and gratitude in a heartfelt note. “Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita—you’ve already brought so much happiness into our lives,” he wrote.