Sobhita Dhulipala dazzles in a Sabyasachi ensemble in new pics from her banjara-themed pre-wedding celebrations

Celebrity designer Sabyasachi also shared details of the look on his Instagram
Sobhita Dhulipala
Sobhita Dhulipala@Sobhitad- Instagram
Actress Sobhita Dhulipala, who recently tied the knot, paid homage to her adventurous backpacking days with a Banjara-themed celebration during one of her pre-wedding rituals.

On Tuesday, Sobhita shared a series of photos on social media, where she stunned in a Sabyasachi ensemble. The actress wore a handcrafted bagru multi-panel chotu lehenga from the designer's archives, featuring intricate antique zardozi work and hand-painted mirror borders. She paired the skirt with a hand-woven cotton dupatta and Sabyasachi's classic Kanthi blouse.

In her caption, Sobhita reflected on the personal significance of the theme, writing, “Pictures from a blurry night in Vizag (We called it Young People’s Party / YPP. Lol). A Banjara-themed homage to my backpacking days that have shaped the very core of who I am. Archival Sabya for the bohemian soul I felt seen. Beheld.”

Celebrity designer Sabyasachi also shared details of the look on his Instagram, highlighting the lehenga's craftsmanship and the ensemble's pairing with a parandi, “The East of Bengal Chandbalis” in 22k gold from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery, and handcrafted embellished bellies from Sabyasachi Accessories.

For the wedding ceremony itself, Sobhita donned a traditional sari with complementary jewellery, while her groom, Naga Chaitanya, wore a traditional pancha (dhoti drape).

The couple exchanged vows on December 4 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, a venue deeply tied to Chaitanya's family legacy. Established in 1976 by his legendary grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao, the 22-acre property symbolises cinematic excellence and family heritage.

Nagarjuna, Chaitanya’s father, was the first to share official wedding photos, expressing his joy and gratitude in a heartfelt note. “Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita—you’ve already brought so much happiness into our lives,” he wrote.

Naga Chaitanya gets candid about his bond with Sobhita Dhulipala, reveals how she helps him improve his Telugu fluency
