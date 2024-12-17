Sobhita Dhulipala dazzles in a Sabyasachi ensemble in new pics from her banjara-themed pre-wedding celebrations

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala, who recently tied the knot, paid homage to her adventurous backpacking days with a Banjara-themed celebration during one of her pre-wedding rituals.

On Tuesday, Sobhita shared a series of photos on social media, where she stunned in a Sabyasachi ensemble. The actress wore a handcrafted bagru multi-panel chotu lehenga from the designer's archives, featuring intricate antique zardozi work and hand-painted mirror borders. She paired the skirt with a hand-woven cotton dupatta and Sabyasachi's classic Kanthi blouse.

In her caption, Sobhita reflected on the personal significance of the theme, writing, “Pictures from a blurry night in Vizag (We called it Young People’s Party / YPP. Lol). A Banjara-themed homage to my backpacking days that have shaped the very core of who I am. Archival Sabya for the bohemian soul I felt seen. Beheld.”