Nimrat Kaur marks World Sari Day with an elegant sari and an inspiring message

World Sari Day, observed annually on December 21, is a global celebration of the sari’s timeless beauty
Actress Nimrat Kaur marked World Sari Day by sharing a reflective message on social media today. On Saturday, the actress posted a series of pictures on Instagram, where she wore an elegant black sari. She also shared videos of herself striking different poses for the camera.

Accompanying the images, she wrote, “Every sari tells a story. Can you read mine? #worldsariday.” Fans reacted positively to the post, with one commenting, “Beauty,” and another adding, “What a lovely portrait!”

World Sari Day, observed annually on December 21, is a global celebration of the sari’s timeless beauty, cultural significance, and lasting legacy. This day unites people worldwide to honour the sari, a symbol of grace and tradition for centuries.

In addition, Nimrat, an active social media user, had previously posted a video with the caption, “2025 ka resolution - Kaam kartey rehne ka, mazaa lene ka, aagey chalte rehne ka.”

On the professional front, Nimrat was last seen in the film Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, where she played the character of Bela Barot. The mystery thriller, directed by Mikhil Musale, also stars Radhika Madan, Bhagyashree, and Subodh Bhave.

The artiste is also reportedly cast in a significant role in the upcoming film Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Veer Pahariya, set for release next year.

