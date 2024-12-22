Barbiecore Goals: Isha Ambani and daughter Aadiya shine in matching pink Dolce & Gabbana dresses

Isha Ambani, known for her impeccable style, once again turned heads at the NMACC Arts Cafe launch in Mumbai on Saturday. However, this time, she shared the spotlight with her adorable daughter, Aadiya Shakti, as the pair sported coordinating, Barbie-inspired outfits.
Isha’s custom Dolce & Gabbana dress, a vibrant shade of pink and covered in sequins, perfectly captured the essence of the ‘Barbiecore’ trend. The elegant yet playful dress featured a comfortable boat neck and loose sleeves. She accessorised the dazzling ensemble with shimmering jewellery, including earrings, bracelets, and a ring, along with matching pink heels. Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania shared photos of Isha’s look on Instagram.
Adding an extra touch of sweetness to the event, Aadiya Shakti wore a miniature version of her mother’s dress, complete with an oversized pink bow. The mother-daughter duo’s coordinated looks created an adorable and memorable moment.
Isha’s new shoulder-length hairstyle, a chic lob, further accentuated her party-ready appearance. She opted for minimal, glossy makeup, allowing the vibrant dress to be the focal point. The event was a star-studded affair, attended by numerous Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Katrina Kaif.
Isha’s look provides a perfect example of festive dressing for those seeking inspiration for their New Year's Eve attire.