Barbiecore Goals: Isha Ambani and daughter Aadiya shine in matching pink Dolce & Gabbana dresses

Isha’s new shoulder-length hairstyle, a chic lob, further accentuated her party-ready appearance. She opted for minimal, glossy makeup, allowing the vibrant dress to be the focal point. The event was a star-studded affair, attended by numerous Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Katrina Kaif.

Isha’s look provides a perfect example of festive dressing for those seeking inspiration for their New Year's Eve attire.