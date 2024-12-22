Bhumi Pednekar redefines elegance by styling her mother’s vintage sari with a contemporary flair

Every girl dreams of draping her mother’s cherished sari — a treasure woven with memories and love. From childhood moments of playing dress-up before a mirror to finally adorning it on life’s special occasions, a mother’s saree carries an essence like no other. It merges the timeless charm of vintage aesthetics with a contemporary flair, offering endless opportunities to infuse your personal style.

Bhumi Pednekar recently turned this dream into reality, donning her mother’s ethereal golden sari. The shimmery drape exuded an old-world allure, but Bhumi elevated the look with a modern twist by pairing it with a stunning gold brocade peplum corset. The corset's sweetheart neckline enhanced the ensemble’s feminine grace, seamlessly marrying ethnic elegance with Western sophistication. Her middle-parted, cascading hair evoked a vintage-inspired vibe, while chunky cyan bangles added a vibrant pop of colour. Dangling earrings paired with an intricate ear chain completed her enchanting fusion look.