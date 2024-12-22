Bhumi Pednekar redefines elegance by styling her mother’s vintage sari with a contemporary flair

Every girl dreams of draping her mother’s cherished sari — a treasure woven with memories and love. From childhood moments of playing dress-up before a mirror to finally adorning it on life’s special occasions, a mother’s saree carries an essence like no other. It merges the timeless charm of vintage aesthetics with a contemporary flair, offering endless opportunities to infuse your personal style.
Bhumi Pednekar recently turned this dream into reality, donning her mother’s ethereal golden sari. The shimmery drape exuded an old-world allure, but Bhumi elevated the look with a modern twist by pairing it with a stunning gold brocade peplum corset. The corset's sweetheart neckline enhanced the ensemble’s feminine grace, seamlessly marrying ethnic elegance with Western sophistication. Her middle-parted, cascading hair evoked a vintage-inspired vibe, while chunky cyan bangles added a vibrant pop of colour. Dangling earrings paired with an intricate ear chain completed her enchanting fusion look.
Wearing your mother’s sari is more than a fashion statement; it’s an emotional journey. It’s about honouring tradition while reimagining it through your unique lens. Whether you experiment with unconventional blouses, playful drapes, or bold accessories, repurposing heirloom pieces allows you to blend nostalgia with modernity.
Like Bhumi, you can revitalise your mother’s sari for your next ethnic ensemble. Style it with a structured shirt, a corset, or even a crop top for an edgy twist. Accessories could range from traditional heirlooms to contemporary accents like geometric earrings, metallic cuffs, or layered chokers. No matter how you style it, wearing your mother’s saree is a celebration of heritage, individuality, and the bond you share — a gesture that will undoubtedly make her heart swell with pride.