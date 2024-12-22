Diljit Dosanjh turns heads in a Balenciaga neon racer jacket worth over INR 10 lakhs

Diljit Dosanjh's recent Dil-Luminati India Tour was a resounding success, not only for his captivating musical performances but also for his consistently stylish wardrobe. The Punjabi singer and actor showcased a variety of eye-catching looks throughout the tour, ranging from traditional Punjabi attire to contemporary high-fashion pieces.
His outfit for the Mumbai concert, in particular, has become a talking point on social media. Diljit sported a striking racer jacket that immediately grabbed attention. This statement piece, however, comes with a luxurious price tag.
The jacket, a limited-edition creation from the renowned fashion house Balenciaga, boasts an oversized fit with structured leather panels in a mix of textures. The design incorporates a lightly scuffed finish and a frayed satin lining that subtly peeks out from beneath the hem, adding to its edgy aesthetic. The bold combination of neon and black creates a visually striking contrast, while the prominent Balenciaga logo reinforces its high-end status.
This exclusive jacket is not for the faint of heart, or light of wallet. According to Balenciaga’s official website, the jacket retails for a staggering USD 12,300, which translates to approximately INR 10,44,915. Adding to its exclusivity, only three of these jackets are available worldwide.
Diljit expertly styled the jacket with a black T-shirt featuring a blue graphic print and paired it with trendy baggy black jeans. His signature black turban and stylish sneakers provided the perfect finishing touches to the ensemble. His perfectly groomed beard and charming smile further enhanced his overall appeal.
The Dil-Luminati India Tour has further solidified Diljit’s status as a style icon. Beyond his tour, Diljit continues to make waves in the entertainment industry. He recently collaborated with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on the song Don and also teamed up with international music sensation Pitbull for the title track of the upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.