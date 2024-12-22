Diljit Dosanjh turns heads in a Balenciaga neon racer jacket worth over INR 10 lakhs

Diljit Dosanjh's recent Dil-Luminati India Tour was a resounding success, not only for his captivating musical performances but also for his consistently stylish wardrobe. The Punjabi singer and actor showcased a variety of eye-catching looks throughout the tour, ranging from traditional Punjabi attire to contemporary high-fashion pieces.

His outfit for the Mumbai concert, in particular, has become a talking point on social media. Diljit sported a striking racer jacket that immediately grabbed attention. This statement piece, however, comes with a luxurious price tag.