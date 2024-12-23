Give the gift of timeless jewellery this Christmas, perfect for your loved ones

Gifting jewellery at Christmas offers a timeless, personal touch that goes beyond material value. Unlike conventional gifts, jewellery symbolises lasting love and appreciation, making it a cherished keepsake. It reflects thoughtfulness, adding sparkle to festive celebrations and creating memories that endure far beyond the holiday season. We have curated a list for you. Check it out.
This 14k gold Messika Set by Que By M is exquisitely crafted with a timeless design that radiates elegance and refinement. The motif is embellished with shimmering diamonds, showcasing a solitaire emerald and a pear-shaped solitaire diamond, both encircled by a delicate border of round diamonds.
Price: INR 204,569. Available online.
The Flow Strip Diamond and Gemstone Earrings from Candere by Kalyan Jewellers seamlessly combine elegance and contemporary style. With a sleek strip design, these earrings are adorned with vibrant red gemstones and enhanced by the sparkle of diamonds, making them the perfect accessory to add a festive flair to any outfit this Christmas.
Price: INR 43,724. Available online.
If you're seeking sophistication to complement your look this party season, these stunning necklaces are the perfect choice. Featuring bold, brilliantly cut diamonds in timeless designs, Divine Solitaire’s necklaces epitomize understated luxury. Whether you opt for a necklace with a central solitaire diamond or a more intricate design, these pieces will elegantly elevate your evening ensemble.
Price on request. Available online.
Unwrap the enchantment of a gift like no other with the stunning new Stella Collection by Irasva Fine Jewellery. Drawing inspiration from the beauty and mystery of the night sky, Stella is a celestial masterpiece that captures the essence of wonder and elegance. Each meticulously crafted piece in this collection is designed to shine with brilliance, transforming into a timeless treasure that will be cherished for years to come. Whether worn for a special occasion or as an everyday reminder of beauty, the Stella Collection is a truly unforgettable gift, embodying both the magic of the cosmos and the luxury of exceptional craftsmanship.
Price on request. Available online.
The Aulerth Numisma Charm Bracelet from the Shivan and Narresh Collection is a captivating fusion of elegance and sustainability. Embellished with radiant zirconia stones and stylish enamel accents, this bracelet effortlessly enhances both ethnic and western outfits. Made from recycled brass and coated with 22-karat gold plating, it exudes luxury while minimizing environmental impact. By choosing this thoughtful piece, you’re making a fashionable statement and supporting a more sustainable future.
Price: INR 13,500. Available online.
The Silver Peridot Floral Ear Studs from Tribe Amrapali are the perfect Christmas gift, featuring a delicate floral design with emerald gemstones that add a festive touch. The sparkle and shine of these earrings make them the ideal accessory for Christmas outfits, whether for cozy gatherings or holiday parties. Thoughtful and elegant, these studs bring just the right amount of festive charm to any occasion this season.
Price: INR 6,643.50. Available online.