Mira Kapoor stuns in a gorgeous blue belted dress

Mira Kapoor’s impeccable sense of style is nothing short of enchanting, leaving us all in awe of her effortless elegance. This time, Mira Kapoor mesmerises us in a striking blue dress from Dior’s Cruise 2025 collection, a piece that perfectly captures her refined taste and impeccable fashion sense. The dress, with its flowing, flared silhouette, exudes grace and fluidity, effortlessly making a statement of elegance. The addition of a tonal belt cinching the waist enhances the dress’s feminine shape while imparting structure, highlighting Mira’s enviable figure.

The square neckline adds a modern twist to the classic design, while delicate gathering details on the bodice lend texture and depth, elevating the overall sophistication of the piece. The long sleeves bring an element of poise and modesty, making this dress versatile enough to grace any occasion with timeless charm.

She paired her show-stopping dress with Dior’s signature Slingback Heels, a Small Dior Jolie Top Handle Bag, and Dior Tribales Earrings. The heels added an extra layer of refinement, the bag blended practicality with luxury, and the earrings — featuring a double pearl design — brought a touch of glamour that was both striking and subtle.