Beauty, fashion & lifestyle 2024: Recapping the year’s most noticeable launches

The year 2024 has unfolded as a thrilling chapter for the beauty, fashion, and lifestyle realms, where each sector has introduced a cascade of pioneering innovations and mesmerising trends. From skincare formulas poised to redefine our daily routines to fashion collections that stretch the very limits of creativity, this year has been a treasure trove of moments that have not only captivated our senses but also sparked our imaginations. The launches we've witnessed have not just set new benchmarks but have reimagined what is possible within the worlds of beauty, style, and luxury. Below, we explore a carefully curated selection of the most trend-defining, and forward-thinking releases that have left an indelible mark on 2024’s landscape.