Beauty, fashion & lifestyle 2024: Recapping the year’s most noticeable launches

The year 2024 has unfolded as a thrilling chapter for the beauty, fashion, and lifestyle realms, where each sector has introduced a cascade of pioneering innovations and mesmerising trends. From skincare formulas poised to redefine our daily routines to fashion collections that stretch the very limits of creativity, this year has been a treasure trove of moments that have not only captivated our senses but also sparked our imaginations. The launches we've witnessed have not just set new benchmarks but have reimagined what is possible within the worlds of beauty, style, and luxury. Below, we explore a carefully curated selection of the most trend-defining, and forward-thinking releases that have left an indelible mark on 2024’s landscape.
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Luminous Blush
An artistry in its own right, Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch Luminous Blush graces all skin tones with its light-as-air texture and luminous finish. This blush, infused with delicate shimmering pearls, offers a seamless flush that appears as though it radiates from within. With its richly pigmented base, it guarantees a natural, radiant dimension, blending effortlessly for a perfectly diffused look—buildable, customizable, and entirely flawless.
Price: INR 3,000. Available online.
Akind Stick with It Super Smooth Sun Stick SPF 50 PA+++
Akin to a hidden gem, this sunscreen stick is your ideal companion for swift touch-ups throughout the day. With superior protection against UVA, UVB, and blue light, its sleek, mess-free design ensures an invisible, flawless finish with no white cast. Infused with hydrating humectants like hyaluronic acid, it soothes inflammation while fortifying the skin’s natural barrier, keeping your complexion protected and hydrated.
Price: INR 845. Available online.
82 E Pomegranate Lip Oil
This luxurious lip oil is enriched with the nourishing essence of pomegranate extracts and the restorative power of ceramides. Its translucent formula hydrates deeply while leaving lips plump and smooth. Packed with antioxidants, it shields lips from environmental harm, and ceramides lock in moisture, ensuring a soft, healthy barrier. The result: irresistibly smooth lips with a radiant, natural sheen.
Price: INR 1,500. Available online.
Engage Gift Exquisite Collection Luxury Grooming Set for Men
Elevate your grooming routine with Engage’s Exquisite Collection, a gift set designed for the discerning modern man. With three premium products, this set boasts captivating fragrances and skin-friendly formulas that enhance your daily rituals, offering a touch of elegance and refinement to your grooming experience.
Price: INR 1,299. Available online.
Huda Beauty Blush Filter Liquid Blush
Huda Beauty’s Blush Filter delivers a feather-light, buildable flush that seamlessly blends into the skin, offering a soft, dewy finish. Its luminous glow enhances the natural radiance of your complexion, giving a flawless, airbrushed effect with just the right amount of colour.
Price: INR 2,250. Available online.
Charlotte Tilbury Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint
This luxurious foundation stick boasts a creamy, hydrating texture, gliding effortlessly across the skin to create a luminous glow. Enriched with Vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, and rejuvenating Daikon radish seed oil, it deeply nourishes and hydrates while ensuring your skin stays radiant and luminous all day long.
Price: INR 4,650. Available online.
Lakme Lumi Lit Lotion in Golden Glaze
Lakme’s Lumi Lit Lotion brings radiance to your skin with its blend of glycerine and plumping hyaluronic acid. Delivering lasting hydration and a glowing finish, it leaves skin silky-smooth without any greasy residue—just a perfect, subtle shimmer.
Price: INR 549. Available online.
Orry x Flying Machine
Flying Machine’s collaboration with viral sensation Orry captures the essence of youthful Gen Z style. The exclusive collection marries Korean and Japanese-inspired aesthetics with modern streetwear, delivering a dynamic new vision for contemporary fashion.
Price: INR 1,500 onwards. Available online.
H&M X Anamika Khanna
Anamika Khanna’s collaboration with H&M is a beautiful fusion of Indian heritage and global fashion sensibilities. Known for her mastery in blending tradition with modernity, Khanna’s collection celebrates exquisite hand-embroidered details, vibrant prints, and fluid silhouettes, bringing the best of both worlds into a harmonious whole.
Price: INR 2,999 onwards. Available online.