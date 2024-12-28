Quick and meaningful last-minute New Year gift ideas

Still wondering what to gift this New Year? With just a couple of days to usher in the New Year, we have curated a list for you that will help you choose a product worth gifting. Gifting symbolises goodwill, love, and connection, marking a fresh start to the year. It fosters meaningful relationships and brings joy, offering a moment of happiness and celebration. Even a small, simple gift can create lasting memories. And in case you haven't made up your mind yet, or are still figuring out what best to gift, we have got you covered.
1. Start with a glow
Colorbar’s Miracle Glow Range is your key to hydrated, plump, and radiant skin for all your New Year festivities. Designed to keep you glowing into 2025, it begins with the Miracle Glow Moisturizer, enriched with Vita Nova from Lotus Japonica stem cells and Hyaluronic Acid to revive dry, dull skin. Its fine pigments enhance your natural glow for a radiant complexion. Follow with the Miracle Glow Primer to create a flawless base, reducing pores, concealing imperfections, and strengthening your skin with Vitamin E and Niacinamide, leaving it smooth, protected, and ready to shine.
Price: INR 2,000 & INR 2,000 each. Available online.
2. Timeless elegance
Inspired by the awe-inspiring alignment of the sun and moon during an eclipse, the Corporate Eclipse Ring Rowa’s Jewels symbolises the balance of light and shadow, a perfect reflection of the dynamic corporate world. The iridescent Mother-of-Pearl represents clarity and enlightenment, while the Black Onyx stands for strength and depth. Surrounded by a sparkling halo of diamonds, this ring embodies the continuous cycle of innovation and achievement, making it a timeless symbol of power and grace. Expertly crafted, the Corporate Eclipse Ring is the ultimate accessory for those who command attention and sophistication in every aspect of their lives.
Price: INR 71,977. Available online.
3. Minimalist luxury
Embrace the spirit of New Year with these stunning solitaire earrings from Kama Jewelry. Showcasing a refined princess-cut diamond in a traditional four-prong setting, they are perfect for those who prefer a minimalist yet elegant style. A timeless and classic gift for loved ones, these earrings are ideal for any occasion—whether a formal event or a party—adding a touch of effortless luxury.
Price: INR 70,499. Available online.
4. Make a statement
The Spinel Ring by Vasundhra Raj is a true masterpiece of elegance, blending lustrous spinels, delicate pearls, and 18Kt gold. A symbol of refined luxury, it effortlessly makes a statement, adding a touch of sophistication to any collection. The combination of rich gemstones and precious gold makes it a timeless piece, perfect for those who appreciate fine craftsmanship.
Price: INR 5,78,000. Available by appointment.
5. Go experiment
The Barsys Coaster 2.0 boasts an elegant design with over-the-air notifications to keep you updated. Simply select a drink from the Bluetooth-connected app and follow the step-by-step instructions on your screen. The coaster lights up to guide you on when to pour each ingredient, ensuring a perfectly crafted cocktail. Explore new drink combinations or try pre-programmed cocktails from the extensive Barsys library. Ideal for creating custom cocktails or experimenting with new ones.
Price: INR 8,000. Available online.
6. Vintage style
The Classic Lamp Light Cut Glass/Crystal Decanter Table Lamp by Studio by Paveela is a stunning piece that combines timeless elegance with modern functionality. Featuring intricate cut crystal facets, it exudes charm and sophistication. Mounted on a durable wooden base, this vintage-style lamp makes an ideal New Year gift, adding warmth and class to any room.
Price: INR 4,800. Available online.
7. Special Gift Box
Celebrate the joy of the season with 93 Degrees Coffee Roasters’ thoughtfully curated New Year Special Gift Box, perfect for spreading cheer to your loved ones. This festive box includes a special, festive themed collection of their speciality coffee’s Easy Pour Box, a Chai Spice Candle, cookies, amongst other goodies to make your occasion more special.
Price: INR 1,200. Available online.
8. Fashionable frame
Oversized sunglasses make for a stylish gift that adds a contemporary edge to any outfit, whether traditional or modern. Paired with bold, regal hues, dark-tinted lenses maintain an air of sophistication. These sunglasses are perfect for anyone looking to make a bold fashion statement. For a dash of elegance and modern charm, consider gifting a pair of stunning sunglasses with a striking, fashionable frame. Designed to elevate any look, this sunglass from GKB Opticals exude a sleek and luxurious style, perfect for making a statement whether you're outdoors or capturing the moment in photos, effortlessly combining modern fashion with classic appeal.
Price: INR 34,690. Available online.
9. Exceptional craftsmanship
Bangalore Watch Company’s The MACH 1 Hero Series: Silk Scarf is an elegant timepiece that honors Indian women in aviation, inspired by the iconic silk scarves worn by pilots. With its sophisticated design and exceptional craftsmanship, it represents grace, resilience, and the remarkable achievements of India’s aviators.
Price: INR 98,000. Available online.
10. Immersive sound
The Crossbeats Shuffl ANC neckband transforms your listening experience with 30dB active noise cancellation, 14.2mm titanium drivers, and a Game Mode with ultra-low latency for truly immersive sound. Featuring Bluetooth 5.4, dual pairing, and SnapCharge technology, it provides over 60 hours of uninterrupted playtime. this sleek neckband is perfect for both music enthusiasts and gamers.
Price: INR 1,799. Available online.
11. Elegant hamper
Embrace new beginnings with the carefully curated Rasayanam New Year Gift Hamper. This elegant hamper is designed to inspire wellness and rejuvenation as you welcome the year ahead. Presented in an eco-friendly, festive box, it combines the timeless benefits of Ayurveda with the excitement of New Year celebrations. Featuring premium saffron and liquid biotin, it's a thoughtful gift to show your loved ones you care about their health and happiness.
Price: INR 1,298. Available online.
12. Deep moisture
The Aqua Cloud Hydrating Crème from ITC Dermafique is a hydrating crème that provides deep moisture for soft, supple skin, strengthening the skin's barrier and preventing trans epidermal water loss (TEWL). Infused with seaweed extract from the Bretagne Sea in France, it is enriched with shea butter, olive oil, and Vitamin E, leaving the skin feeling velvety smooth and nourished.
Price: INR 979. Available online.
13. Carefully crafted
This New Year, celebrate with the launch of the Mr. Huffman Grooming Range by Asort.com—a collection designed to cater to the distinct grooming needs of men. Carefully crafted with premium ingredients, this range enhances your daily routine with top-quality products for skin, hair, and beard care. From energising face washes that cleanse and refresh to nourishing serums and moisturizers that hydrate, Mr. Huffman ensures your skin stays in top condition. The collection also includes advanced beard oils for smoothness and shine, as well as styling gels for a long-lasting hold, helping you maintain a polished, well-groomed look. With each product meticulously formulated to deliver exceptional results, this range is the ultimate grooming solution.
Price starts at INR 299. Available online.
14. Nature’s finest
Hamdard Honey—an exquisite golden nectar, crafted with nature’s finest sweetness to meet Hamdard’s exceptional purity standards. A natural substitute for white sugar, it offers health benefits in every spoonful. More than just a sweetener, each drop embodies nature’s finest, perfected by Hamdard’s legacy. Perfect for drizzling over breakfasts, blending into teas, or enhancing desserts, Hamdard Honey elevates every meal. Each jar preserves nature's essence, offering a rich, comforting sweetness that reflects purity with every bite. Whether for personal nourishment or sharing with loved ones, it brings wholesome goodness to your table.
Price: INR 425. Available online.
15. Healthier lifestyle
New Year’s resolutions are a tradition many embrace, though most tend to fall short, only to try again. For the health-conscious (or those looking to become so), a perfect gift this season would be a hamper of Makhanas (fox nuts) from SnackPure. Made without palm oil or trans fats, these crunchy delights make the ideal snack for anyone looking to live a healthier lifestyle in the new year. Snacking doesn’t have to be a guilty pleasure with SnackPure's wide variety. Choose from the classic Cream and Onion Makhana or Crunchy Pepper Makhana.
Price: INR 199. Available online.
16. Delicious snack
Haldiram's Nagpur Hazelnut Choco Stick Jar is the perfect treat for anyone who loves the combination of smooth chocolate and crunchy hazelnuts. This delicious snack is ideal for enjoying on its own or enhancing your desserts. Whether you’re craving a sweet bite or looking to elevate your favorite dishes, these choco sticks provide the perfect balance of flavor and texture for any occasion.
Price: INR 225 (150 gm jar). Available online.