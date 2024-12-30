Flower power! Keerthy Suresh looks beautiful in a floral printed ensemble

Keerthy’s choice of accessories was just as impeccable as her outfit. She adorned herself with dazzling stud earrings from Isharya, featuring a square gold frame set with a luminous circular pearl and ruby embellishments. Adding to the charm was her sparkling wedding ring, crowned with a mesmerizing emerald, a subtle yet heartwarming nod to her newlywed bliss. To complete her look, she donned ivory pointed-toe heels by SAINT G, which provided a refreshing contrast to the dress’s bold hues.

Her hair was styled to perfection in a sleek, half-tied look, with soft fringes framing her face delicately. Makeup artist Anigha Jain accentuated Keerthy's natural glow with a radiant foundation base, bronzed cheeks, and a hint of blush. A luminous highlighter kissed her complexion, while her eyes sparkled with a smoky winged liner, mascara-laden lashes, and a subtle shimmer on her lids. The final touch? A luscious satin lip colour that brought the entire look together, brimming with elegance.

Keerthy Suresh’s ensemble was a poetic blend of sophistication and freshness, proving once again why her sartorial choices never fail to captivate. From her impeccable styling to her radiant presence, she delivered yet another unforgettable fashion moment that left us in awe.