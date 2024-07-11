The power stripe: A sustainable, feminine twist on classic stripes

Move over, menswear! Stripes are getting a chic feminine makeover courtesy of Virgio, a sustainable fashion brand on the rise. Their latest collection, aptly named The Strip(e) Club, reimagines classic stripes with a cool, edgy twist designed for the modern woman.
Forget the traditional button-down. Virgio deconstructs men's shirting fabrics, transforming them into sophisticated and versatile pieces for the everyday woman. This collection is more than just a new take on a familiar pattern; it's a celebration of female empowerment and self-expression.
Comfort meets confidence with these effortless AM-to-PM designs. Crafted from pure cotton and deadstock fabric, The Strip(e) Club offers a guilt-free approach to summer style. From delicate pinstripes to bold, eye-catching statements, the collection boasts a range of stripes that are anything but ordinary. Each piece is a fresh take on a timeless classic, adding a touch of modern edge to elevate any look.
