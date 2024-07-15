Radhika Merchant’s sister Anjali stuns at Mangal Utsav in a glimmering silver ensemble

The Ambani wedding festivities continued to dazzle with a star-studded reception (Mangal Utsav) in Mumbai on Sunday. While all eyes were on the newlyweds, Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, it was the bride’s sister, Anjali Merchant, who emerged as a surprise fashion icon.
Anjali’s breathtaking silver ensemble stole the show, leaving fashion lovers swooning. Clad in head-to-toe glamour, Anjali donned a shimmering bralette top with a sweetheart neckline. Intricate embroidery and tassel details adorned the top, radiating pure sartorial elegance. This exquisite piece was flawlessly paired with a matching flared lehenga skirt, creating a cohesive and graceful silhouette. A sheer dupatta draped over her shoulders added a touch of ethereal beauty and completed the stunning ensemble.
The elegance extended beyond the attire. Anjali’s look was further elevated with opulent jewellery. A dazzling diamond necklace accentuated her décolletage, while statement earrings, a maang tikka, and bangles adorned her wrists. This symphony of jewels transformed her into the epitome of grace and sophistication.
Makeup artistry complemented the overall look flawlessly. Nude eyeshadow provided a neutral base, while expertly applied winged eyeliner and mascara-coated lashes accentuated her eyes. Darkened brows framed her face, while a dewy base with contoured cheekbones, blushed cheeks, and a touch of highlighter added a glow. A glossy lipstick completed the look, creating a picture of modern glamour. Her long, cascading black tresses styled in soft curls with a middle part provided the perfect finishing touch.
Anjali’s dazzling appearance stole the spotlight amidst a guest list overflowing with celebrities. The celebrations kicked off with a traditional wedding on July 12, where notable names like Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra, and Nick Jonas witnessed the union of Anant and Radhika.
The Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai played host to the wedding ceremony, followed by a Shubh Aashirwadceremony on July 13 where Prime Minister Modi himself bestowed blessings upon the newlyweds. This star-studded reception marked the culmination of the extravagant wedding festivities.