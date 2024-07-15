Radhika Merchant’s sister Anjali stuns at Mangal Utsav in a glimmering silver ensemble

The elegance extended beyond the attire. Anjali’s look was further elevated with opulent jewellery. A dazzling diamond necklace accentuated her décolletage, while statement earrings, a maang tikka, and bangles adorned her wrists. This symphony of jewels transformed her into the epitome of grace and sophistication.

Makeup artistry complemented the overall look flawlessly. Nude eyeshadow provided a neutral base, while expertly applied winged eyeliner and mascara-coated lashes accentuated her eyes. Darkened brows framed her face, while a dewy base with contoured cheekbones, blushed cheeks, and a touch of highlighter added a glow. A glossy lipstick completed the look, creating a picture of modern glamour. Her long, cascading black tresses styled in soft curls with a middle part provided the perfect finishing touch.