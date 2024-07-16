Beyond the bag: This customisable collection empowers women to carry their style

A canvas for self-expression

This collection is more than just a selection of exquisitely crafted totes and crossbody bags. Each piece, from the spacious yet stylish Carol Tote to the playfully vibrant Jessie Tote, is a blank canvas waiting to be personalised. HIE offers a variety of choices, extending beyond the Carol and Jessie to include a multitude of hand-crafted totes like the Alora, Gigi, and Elysia, all meticulously crafted for enduring style. The collection also boasts a wide array of crossbody bags, like the Megan, Freya, and Kylie, each offering a foundation for individual expression.

Guilt-free personalisation

HIE understands that a bag is an extension of your style, a statement piece that speaks volumes about who you are. Whether you crave a pop of colour, a monogram, or a meaningful phrase, HIE's personalisation options cater to every desire. From vibrant colour combinations to playful embellishments, the brand offers a spectrum of ways to transform everyday essentials into a stunning reflection of your unique style.

Confidence through customisation

“We believe a bag should be as unique as the woman who carries it,” says Aamil Ahuja, co-founder of HIE. “With this collection and our personalisation options, we empower women to curate a bag that reflects their individual style and empowers them to express themselves confidently.”