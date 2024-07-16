Sun-kissed style: How to accessorise your glasses for a yacht party extravaganza

Yacht parties are the epitome of summer soirees – a chance to revel in the sunshine, cool breezes, and undeniable luxury. But beyond the impeccable outfit and glamorous accessories, the perfect pair of sunglasses can truly elevate your look. Whether you crave sophisticated glamour, vintage vibes, timeless elegance, or a touch of dazzling sparkle, there's a way to style your shades that ensures you're the best-dressed guest on deck.
Embrace an air of mystery and sophistication with oversized black frames from Prada. Pair them with a flowing maxi dress in a bold, eye-catching colour like fire engine red or emerald green. Gold hoop earrings and a wide-brimmed sunhat add a touch of Hollywood glamour. Strappy sandals with a hint of sparkle complete the ensemble, making you a vision on deck as you sip your champagne
Channel your inner vintage vixen with a pair of white cat eye sunglasses by Dolce & Gabbana. These frames pair perfectly with a high-waisted bikini featuring a playful retro print or a charming polka-dot sundress. Tie a silk scarf around your neck for a touch of whimsy and add chunky bracelets to enhance the retro vibe. Wedge espadrilles elevate your look while remaining comfortable – ideal for lounging by the water's edge or mingling with fellow guests.
For an undeniably elegant look, choose Omega's classic gold round frame sunglasses. These timeless frames are the perfect complement to a tailored white jumpsuit or a chic navy-blue romper. Delicate gold jewellery and a sleek wristwatch complete the sophisticated ensemble. Elegant flats or low-heeled mules add a touch of practicality without compromising style.
Dazzle the night away with a pair of Swarovski jewelled frame sunglasses. For an evening yacht party, embrace the theme with a sequined or metallic dress. Statement earrings and a matching clutch will further enhance the glamorous vibe. Glittery heels or embellished sandals add the finishing touch, ensuring you shine brighter than the city lights.
Remember, these are just a few ways to style your sunglasses for a yacht party. Choose the look that reflects your personality and allows you to truly own your summery, glamorous style. After all, a yacht party is all about enjoying the sun, the company, and of course, looking fabulous while doing it!