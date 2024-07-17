Triptii Dimri serves some major style goals in a classic white dress

Actress Triptii Dimri, already celebrated for her outstanding performance in the film Animal, is now capturing hearts with her impeccable fashion sense during the promotional tour for her upcoming movie, Bad Newz. Co-starring alongside Vicky Kaushal, Triptii’s style choices are as striking as her on-screen performances, and she has been creating quite a buzz with her elegant and contemporary looks.

Recently, she dazzled everyone at a promotional event in a stunning white bandage dress from Self Centrd. This dress, with its classic and timeless appeal, exuded a unique charm that only Triptii could bring to life. The super-stretch bandage fabric perfectly accentuated her flattering curves, making her look effortlessly chic and sophisticated.

What truly stole the show was the stylish neckline of the dress, which offered a glimpse of an uber-chic white bralette top worn beneath. The bralette, with its delicate thin halter straps, took her style game a notch higher. Tripti’s choice of this ensemble showcased her ability to blend classic elements with contemporary fashion, creating a look that was both mesmerising and avant-garde.

Let’s talk about her accessories now. To match the outfit, she wore a golden bracelet on her wrist and matching earrings. With minimal makeup and her wavy hair left open, she grabbed all our attention.