Happy Birthday to Desi Girl: 5 times Priyanka Chopra flaunted her fashion game

Casual chic

Priyanka never fails to turn heads with her laid-back street style, even when she’s not acting. She constantly uplifts her appearance. She is frequently noticed wearing fashionable shirts and comfy jeans, and complemented with bold handbags or sunglasses. You can nail the look too by opting from Lee Cooper as it offers a blend of classic cuts and contemporary styles perfect for both casual outings and statement-making looks. Her ability to combine casual wear with cutting-edge trends makes her a real street style icon.

Traditional elegance

Priyanka regularly dons traditional clothing with poise and grace, serving as a proud representative of Indian culture. Her wardrobe, which features gorgeous lehengas and finely embroidered sarees, honors her background while demonstrating the abundance of Indian textiles and skill on a worldwide scale. Find the perfect Indian wear from Navyasa by Liva as it celebrates Indian craftsmanship with its exquisite collection of intricately detailed sarees and fusion wear, blending traditional aesthetics with contemporary sensibilities.