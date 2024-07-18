Happy Birthday to Desi Girl: 5 times Priyanka Chopra flaunted her fashion game

It’s Priyanka Chopra’s birthday today, and there is a lot to learn from this desi girl. She may be settled outside India now, but her heart is in India. In fact, through her work and fashion game, she has put India on the global map. Apart from her great body of work, in India as well as abroad, this multi-talented global icon has carved a name for herself when it comes to her style. On her birthday today, we decode the styles she has rocked and continues to do so.
Red Carpet royalty
Priyanka is always sure to draw attention, be it at the Oscars, Cannes, or any other significant red carpet event. She can seamlessly combine refinement and elegance, as seen by her appearances in exquisite couture designs like the ethereal white Zuhair Murad gown at the Oscars or the fiery red Jason Wu dress at the Cannes Film Festival.
Power dressing to perfection
Whether she's wearing a beautiful evening gown or a sharply tailored suit, Priyanka oozes confidence in her style choices. Priyanka's grasp of fashion as a means of empowerment and self-expression is evident in her ability to draw attention with precise silhouettes and striking hues.
Street style sensation
Priyanka isn't just good at formal occasions when it comes to fashion; she also slays informal street style. Priyanka, who is frequently photographed looking well put together but still casual during her free time, mixes jeans with fashionable tops with ease and accessorises with bold sunglasses or handbags to complete the look.
Casual chic
Priyanka never fails to turn heads with her laid-back street style, even when she's not acting. She constantly uplifts her appearance. She is frequently noticed wearing fashionable shirts and comfy jeans, and complemented with bold handbags or sunglasses. Her ability to combine casual wear with cutting-edge trends makes her a real street style icon.
Traditional elegance
Priyanka regularly dons traditional clothing with poise and grace, serving as a proud representative of Indian culture. Her wardrobe, which features gorgeous lehengas and finely embroidered sarees, honors her background while demonstrating the abundance of Indian textiles and skill on a worldwide scale.