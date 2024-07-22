Take a cue from Chitrangda Singh to wear your 'whites' right!

Want to wear white but are unsure of how to style it right? Take a cue from the beautiful and elegant Chitrangda Singh whose five looks in white will floor you over. What more, there's a look for every occasion! So, be it evening parties to office wear, wear white and make heads turn.
Be it summers and monsoons at their peak, the colour white has always been a go-to choice for casual wear. The actor too chooses to keep it simple by sporting a white cropped t-shirt along with blue jeans. This combination is a classic one and can never go wrong. One can choose to put on light make-up and tie their hair in a bun, ponytail or let it loose.
You can look spotless and yet elegant in this white on white attire. This blazer paired with white trousers will make you look like the boss-babe in office, any day. You can choose to pair it with light golden jewellery and black heels. A smart purse completes your whole work wear look. All you need is a confident smile to conquer the world!
If you like to go ethnic but are not into heavy dressing, then this flowly anarkali should be in your wardrobe. Going with the classic style of white and gold, the silhouette is embroidered with gold embroidery giving the lightest touch of tradition to your attire. You may choose to complete it with a pair of jhumkas, gold bracelets and heels or tie your hair in a bun and add a gajra to complete the look. And don’t forget the bindi!
A saree is the attire for all occasions. Chitrangda’s white mesh saree with lace embroidery makes her look stunning and beautiful. With mesh sarees you may choose to pair it with a same coloured blouse as well. It exudes grace and simplicity.
For all your evening parties and cocktail dinners, check out this radiant V- Neck Satin Dress with a deep V neckline which speaks of radiance, class, elegance and charm all at once. Complement the look with a long neckpiece, let your hair down and put on your best stilettos and you'd be the show-stopper of the evening.