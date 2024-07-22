Take a cue from Chitrangda Singh to wear your 'whites' right!

If you like to go ethnic but are not into heavy dressing, then this flowly anarkali should be in your wardrobe. Going with the classic style of white and gold, the silhouette is embroidered with gold embroidery giving the lightest touch of tradition to your attire. You may choose to complete it with a pair of jhumkas, gold bracelets and heels or tie your hair in a bun and add a gajra to complete the look. And don’t forget the bindi!