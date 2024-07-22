This popular Japanese fashion trend now enters India

After India was taken over by storm with the K-pop trend, here’s another one making an entry in the fashion scene! The globally renowned brand Hello Kitty in collaboration with Bonkers Corner is all set to bring the kawaii creativity to India on the former’s 50th anniversary celebrations this year.
For all the enthusiasts, the collection covers a large range of skirts, oversized t-shirts, crop tops, bottom wear and caps which are available offline and online through website. And what more, this rage does not drill a hole in your pockets too!
Hello Kitty has been one of the popular Japanese icons with an international following and no less in India. This partnership aims to delve further into the idea of kawaii and introduce it to the fashionistas of India.
Price: Rs 299 onwards
Available: Offline and Online