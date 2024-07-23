Monsoon colour palette: Embrace vibrant and bold hues this season

As the monsoon season ushers in a refreshing weather, it’s the perfect opportunity to infuse your wardrobe with vivid and striking colours. With hues that stand out against the overcast skies and patterns that echo the season’s vibrancy, here are some top colour choices and fashion tips for celebrating monsoon style.
Electric blue is an excellent choice for monsoon fashion. This intense and eye-catching shade not only contrasts beautifully with the gray skies but also offers a cooling effect, making it suitable for both casual and formal ensembles.
Yellow is the colour of joy and enthusiasm, making it a fantastic option to brighten up those rainy days. It infuses your wardrobe with a touch of sunlight and positivity, perfect for lifting your monsoon mood.
Red is the hue of passion and excitement, making it a bold choice for the monsoon season. Its vibrant and dynamic tone adds flair to your outfits. A striking red trench coat, kaftan, or dress can become the centerpiece of your wardrobe. For a dramatic look, pair red pieces with black or navy.
Green symbolises renewal and balance, making it an ideal color for the monsoon season. It blends perfectly with the lush greenery that emerges during the rains. Choose green jumpsuits, raincoats, or skirts, and combine green tops with earthy-toned bottoms for a harmonious appearance.