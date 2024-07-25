This jewellery brand is making diamonds accessible to everyone

A new name in the jewelry industry, Que by M is driven by the vision of making diamonds accessible to everyone. The brand aims to achieve this by combining innovative technology with exceptional craftsmanship, creating a new realm of lab-grown diamonds.
Lab-grown diamonds are becoming a popular choice for those seeking a more sustainable and ethical option for their jewellery. These diamonds are not only more affordable than natural diamonds but also come in sleek, modern designs that won’t strain your budget. Que by M’s collection of lab-grown diamond jewellery demonstrates their commitment to quality, safety, and environmental care. These diamonds are also hypoallergenic, non-radioactive, and 100 per cent eco-friendly.
Drawing from minimalist and contemporary aesthetics, their jewellery embodies a perfect blend of simplicity and sophistication. Each piece is carefully crafted with high-quality 18k and 14k gold, ensuring exceptional design and durability.
“Each item we create is an expression that demonstrates our commitment to sustainability, affordability, and superior quality craftsmanship. Our focus is on daily life celebrations such as weddings, birthdays, festivities, etc. In this regard, be it a customised lab-grown diamond mangalsutra or an engagement ring telling unique love story, we value trust from our customers,” says Jyothi Jain from the brand.
Indulge in celestial elegance with matching earrings from the Celestial Marquise & Pear Ensemble. Crafted with meticulous precision, each earring features a dazzling array of lustrous pear-shaped lab-grown diamonds, ranging from 2 carats to 20 cents, meticulously arranged to mimic the ethereal beauty of a starry night sky.
Illuminate your love story with the Round Solitaire Ring, featuring a timeless 5.3-carat IGI-certified lab-grown diamond.
Elevate your style with the Zoras earrings featuring Zircon embellishments, part of an exclusive set designed for the modern woman.
Make a bold statement with the Poison chain, a symbol of modern sophistication and edgy style. Crafted from BIS hallmarked gold, it exudes authenticity and sustainability.
Plunged Earrings and Transparency Earrings are for your everyday office wear. Their modern designs for golden earrings are as unique as they get. While the shapes are classic, the mix is ecstatic. Furthermore, elevate your workout attire with the Reviere Ring. Its sleek design and 18k gold construction make it the perfect accessory for gym-goers. Also, make every occasion fun with the Around Town Chain, a newest addtion to the collection.
