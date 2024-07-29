A Bolly-diva lookbook to ace your denim looks

Janhvi Kapoor has always made statements with whatever she wears. This look of hers is a tip to pair your denims and let your hair down for all your best date nights. Check out this co-ord set with a denim polo and a short skirt. The white designer buttons add a pop of colour to the denim and the contrast sets the mood for the piece. This gives off the much needed youthful vibe keeping the necessary fashion trends in mind.