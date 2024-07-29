A Bolly-diva lookbook to ace your denim looks

Denims are one item that never fades out of fashion. Instead, it keeps re-inventing itself. With Bollywood divas taking to denim wear recently, here are five looks that you can re-create by taking an inspiration from them. Each of the styles combine the modern with the classic showing how versatile the fabric can be, making it a must-have in every wardrobe.
Janhvi Kapoor has always made statements with whatever she wears. This look of hers is a tip to pair your denims and let your hair down for all your best date nights. Check out this co-ord set with a denim polo and a short skirt. The white designer buttons add a pop of colour to the denim and the contrast sets the mood for the piece. This gives off the much needed youthful vibe keeping the necessary fashion trends in mind.
Add some glamour to your casual outing silhouettes. Ananya pairs a trendy strapped and sleeveless crop top (with a sweetheart neckline) along with a high-waist wide-leg jeans. The jeans also has detailing and illustrations that gives it a vivacious and youthful look.
For all your casual day brunches or lunches, Kriti's style is the vibe that you need. Check out this denim corset with a full length skirt, which shows off her frame and a brings elegance to the casual fabric. In fact, you may also opt for a slit skirt to add some drama. Pair it with minimum make-up, large hoops and contrasting heels and you are all set to make heads turn.
Here's another way to style your denims the Kiara way. Put on the classiest corset and pair with with bell-bottom denim pants. This look gives off a retro-inspired vibe and you can add on hoops and let your hair lose to add the extra oomph to your look.
For all your laidback days or party evenings, check out the denim tube top with a denim jeans worn by Mithila. This simple yet effectively fashionable look can get you all the stares.