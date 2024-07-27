Birthday girl Kriti Sanon’s style files

A versatile actor, Kriti Sanon, who has worked primarily in the Hindi and Telugu film industries, has come a long way from her debut film 1: Nenokkadine (Telugu) in 2014, and her Hindi film debut, Heropanti. She went on to play diverse roles, eventually winning the National Film Award for playing the title role of a surrogate mother in the comedy-drama Mimi (2021). Over the years, what she has also come to be known for is her style and fashion sense. Kriti can rock any look, and on her birthday today, we take a look at how she slays it every time she steps out, and learn how to achieve the same.
Uber chic in cocktail dress
Kriti dazzles in a stunning emerald green cocktail dress that hugs her figure beautifully. The dress features a high slit and off-the-shoulder sleeves, complemented by delicate silver jewellery that enhances her look subtly. For a sleek and sophisticated style, try a black outfit from Mango. Their collection merges timeless elegance with modern appeal, ensuring a standout look with understated grace. The luxurious black fabric—whether in a tailored blazer, a flowing dress, or stylish trousers—radiates confidence and versatility. Mango’s black attire serves as a versatile base for accessories or can make a statement on its own, adding effortless allure to your wardrobe.
The denim girl
Kriti’s outfit includes a classic denim jacket with a contemporary touch. Tailored to perfection, the jacket offers a flattering silhouette while retaining a relaxed feel. Subtle details like delicate embroidery or chic buttons add a high-fashion element to this staple piece. Step into effortless style with Lee Cooper denim, where classic craftsmanship meets modern design. The jeans are made for those who prioritise durability and comfort, offering a fit that feels custom-made. Whether for a casual outing or a relaxed evening, Lee Cooper denim provides versatile options that transition smoothly from day to night.
Sophisticated evening
Kriti makes a memorable entrance in a floor-length, midnight blue gown, stealing the spotlight. The gown features a plunging neckline, intricate beading, and a dramatic cape that moves gracefully with her. The design and colour choice highlights her poise, making her the focal point of the evening. For a striking and elegant evening look, consider a refined green outfit from Forever 21. With rich emerald or deep forest hues, the ensemble exudes sophistication and makes a bold statement. The sleek, tailored silhouette — whether a fitted dress, chic jumpsuit, or two-piece set — offers a flattering shape that enhances natural grace. Subtle details like a cinched waist or delicate draping will ensure you radiate confidence and elegance.
Airport style on point
Kriti Sanon’s airport attire often reflects her effortless blend of chic and practicality. In a recent appearance at Salwar Airport, she wore a stylish yet relaxed salwar suit that captured attention. The ensemble, featuring a modern twist on traditional design, boasts intricate patterns and a flattering cut that showcases her fashion-forward sensibility. She kept accessories minimal, letting the outfit shine, and chose comfortable footwear, ideal for navigating the bustling airport. FabIndia’s salwar suits offer a perfect mix of traditional charm and contemporary style, making them a wardrobe essential for the fashion-conscious. With attention to detail and quality craftsmanship, these suits feature rich, handwoven fabrics and intricate patterns, highlighting India’s textile heritage in vibrant and earthy tones.
Elegance personified!
Kriti Sanon exudes elegance and modern sophistication in this sari, showcasing her impeccable taste. Her saris often feature rich fabrics and intricate details that enhance her graceful demeanor. Whether opting for a traditional silk sari with elaborate embroidery or a contemporary draped style, Kriti always achieves a perfect blend of classic charm and modern trends. Discover timeless elegance with a sari from Navyasa, where every drape tells a story of grace and sophistication. Crafted with exquisite fabrics and intricate designs, Navyasa’s saris balance classic charm with modern flair, making them ideal for festive celebrations or formal events.
And here’s wishing the gorgeous and trendsetter Kriti Sanon a very happy birthday!