Gifts for your bestie this Friendship Day

Who truly knows us better than our dearest friends? They are the ones who stand by us during our gossip-filled chats and provide comfort through our heartbreaks. They laugh at our corny jokes and are always up for those endless late-night conversations. From the chaos of cooking mishaps to the excitement of planning trips that often remain unfulfilled, these shared experiences become the tapestry of our friendships, binding us together in unique and unforgettable ways.
Think back to those moments when you saved that special friendship band for someone who meant a lot to you. This is the perfect opportunity to celebrate these precious relationships with a thoughtful gift. By doing so, you not only acknowledge the importance of these bonds but also show just how deeply you appreciate and cherish your friends. It’s a meaningful way to honor the connections that have shaped your life and bring a smile to those who have been with you through thick and thin.
Here are some of the gifting options to gift your besties on Friendship Day.
Ssshhh! It’s a secret
For a friend who is deeply enthusiastic about skincare, you can take their routine to the next level by gifting them a Victoria’s Secret Coconut Milk Rose Natural Kit. This thoughtful present will not only indulge them with luxurious skincare products but also elevate their regimen with the soothing and nourishing benefits of coconut milk and rose. It’s a perfect way to enhance their self-care rituals and show that you recognize and appreciate their dedication to skincare.
Price: INR 6,499. Available online.
A bond of love
A pendant from a close friend is more than just a piece of jewelry; it’s a gift that will leave a lasting impression and become a cherished keepsake in your friendship story. This thoughtful token from Tribe Amrapali will not only serve as a beautiful reminder of your bond but also add another memorable chapter to the collection of souvenirs that capture the essence of your shared experiences and deep connection.
Price: INR 5,047. Available online.
A jacket for all seasons
An over-sized jacket is not only a stylish wardrobe staple but also a practical solution for those moments when they exclaim, ‘I don’t have anything to wear!’ This versatile piece from Gap will become their go-to option, offering both comfort and fashion versatility. Its timeless appeal will ensure they always have a dependable and chic choice at hand, and it will serve as a reminder of this thoughtful gift every time they need an effortless outfit solution.
Price: INR 4,499. Available online.
Dress as you like
For your friend who has a passion for fairytales and always seeks the most enchanting and exquisite things, a ruffled mini dress from Mac Duggal should undoubtedly be on your list of potential gifts. This whimsical and stylish piece will perfectly align with their love for magical, storybook-inspired fashion, making it a thoughtful and fitting choice for someone who dreams of fairytales and values high-quality, captivating attire.
Price: INR 45,999. Available online.
Fitness matters
The TEGO Rapid Bottle duo makes an ideal gift for you and your best friend. Made from high-quality food-grade steel and featuring double-wall vacuum insulation, these bottles are designed to keep your drinks at the perfect temperature. The powder-coated finish offers a secure grip, making them perfect companions for your next workout or outdoor adventure.
Price: INR 2,998. Available online.
Style & sophistication
Celebrate the unique and cherished bond of friendship with the timeless yet fashionable Anthea hobo bag by Charles & Keith. This exquisite mocha-red accessory, detailed with striking contrasting stitch-trim, seamlessly blends style and sophistication. Its versatile design is crafted to complement any outfit, making it a thoughtful and ideal gift for your best friend. With this beautiful bag, you'll not only make a stylish statement but also create lasting memories together, turning heads wherever you go and showcasing your special connection.
Price: INR 10,499. Available online.
Keep glowing
Illuminate your friendship with the girl you’ve grown up with by gifting her the Overnight Glow Mask by Foxtale. This luxurious skincare treat is designed to nourish and rejuvenate her skin while she sleeps, ensuring she wakes up with a radiant and refreshed glow. It’s the perfect way to celebrate and honor the deep bond you share, offering a touch of indulgence that reflects the enduring nature of your friendship. With this thoughtful gift, you’ll both enjoy a glowing reminder of your lasting friendship.
Price: INR 595. Available online.
For treks & terrains
The ECCO - BIOM 2.1 X Mountain hiking shoes are the perfect gift to inspire your best friend's adventurous spirit. Engineered for both speed and comfort, these shoes come with a durable grip and a waterproof design, making them ideal for navigating challenging trails and unpredictable weather. Whether they’re embarking on long treks or conquering rugged terrains, these shoes will ensure they do so with confidence and style. This thoughtful gift will not only enhance their hiking experiences but also fuel their passion for exploration and adventure.
Price: INR 17,999. Available online.
Bag it!
Crafted with contemporary functionality in mind, the Miguel Black Backpack from Perona offers an array of practical features designed to enhance organization and accessibility. It includes front and back zip pockets for quick access to essential items, a shock-resistant padded compartment to securely protect your laptop, and a discreet zip pocket for storing valuables. Additionally, the backpack is equipped with two internal phone pockets, providing a dedicated space for your devices and accessories. These thoughtful design elements collectively facilitate the efficient organization of your gadgets, accessories, cards, and keys, making the Miguel Black Backpack an ideal choice for modern, on-the-go lifestyles.
Price: INR 26,500. Available online.
Jump in!
Celebrate the essence of friendship with Perona’s Siena Wine Women’s Jumpsuit, a quintessential embodiment of modern minimalism. This elegantly designed jumpsuit features a relaxed silhouette with wide legs that gracefully reach the ankles, ensuring both comfort and a flattering fit. It boasts a striking shirt collar and voluminous cuffs that add a touch of sophistication and unique flair. The Siena Jumpsuit seamlessly enhances any wardrobe, offering versatility that makes it suitable for a wide range of occasions, from casual gatherings to more formal events. Its chic and adaptable design effortlessly elevates your style, making it a timeless addition to your collection.
Price: INR 14,800. Available online.
Twinning with your bestie
This Friendship Day, enhance your style and create lasting memories with your best friend by coordinating your outfits in Forever New. Tailored to honor the special bond between besties, it features a beautiful selection of outfits ideal for capturing picture-perfect moments together. Show your appreciation for your constant support with a gift they’ll treasure forever! Make a memorable entrance this Friendship Day in the Jayden Petite Metallic Pleated Maxi Dress, an excellent choice for any formal occasion. With its lightweight metallic plisse fabric, V-shaped neckline, adjustable spaghetti straps, and flowing pleated skirt, it ensures both elegance and charm.
Price: INR 13,500. Available online.