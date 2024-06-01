Embrace summer style with celeb-approved sunglasses

Summer is here, and the sun is out in full force. As you soak up the long days, don’t forget the essential accessory that completes your look: sunglasses.
Here are some celeb-inspired styles from Woggles. From classic aviators to chic cat-eyes, you're sure to find the perfect pair to match your taste and channel your inner star.
Elevate your everyday look with the Eclipse Polarised Rounded Square Sunglasses. These versatile shades combine a classic rounded square design with polarised lenses for a touch of sophistication. Priced at Rs 999.
The Bash Brown Oversized Sunglasses offer both style and protection. These shades block UVA/UVB rays and are impact-resistant for durability. With a no-slip fit, they're perfect for all-day comfort and confidence in the sun. Priced at Rs 999.
Channel vintage cool with the Hummingbird Haze Polarized Clubmaster sunglasses. These timeless shades feature a classic clubmaster design with a touch of modern flair in the hazy, gradient lenses. Polarised lenses ensure superior clarity and comfort, making them the perfect companion for all your sunny adventures. Priced at Rs 849.
Conquer the sun in comfort and style with the Darkstar Polarized Square Sunglasses. These shades offer the ultimate trifecta — complete UV protection to shield your eyes, polarized lenses for glare-free clarity, and flexible hinges for a comfortable, all-day fit. Plus, scratch-resistant lenses ensure your view stays pristine, adventure after adventure. Priced at Rs 849.