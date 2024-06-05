World Environment Day 2024: Embrace green glamour

This World Environment Day, we take a look at some of the fashion brands that are making a difference with their modus operandi.

A step towards the future

Recognising the importance of conscientious efforts for the environment's well-being Virgio crafts high-quality products from eco-friendly fabrics such as modal, linen, cotton, lyocell and viscose or recycled fabrics and deadstock fabrics to reduce the wastage that goes into landfills. Its mission extends beyond fabric selection to customer education and complete transparency. They declare the carbon footprint on every product page to ensure consumers have 100 percent information and can make conscious choices. The packaging is made from 100 percent cornstarch and 0 percent plastic, making it compostable in six to eight months! The brand is also trying to revolutionise fashion consumption habits by empowering the community with the right knowledge.

Vegan all the way

Since its establishment, Gaston Luga has been committed to contributing to a healthier planet. The brand continuously enhances its processes to deliver valuable products to consumers while minimising their environmental footprint. It meticulously ensures that all materials used and transportation methods have minimal climate impact.

This commitment is evident in its use of vegan leather alternatives throughout its product range and choice of FSC-certified paper for packaging, printed with soy ink. As a carbon-neutral organisation since 2019, Gaston Luga partners with Carbon Footprint Ltd to offset CO2 emissions by supporting the Escarpment Environment Conservation Network (ESCONET). Through this partnership, they contribute to a project aimed at restoring local forests in the Great Rift Valley, Kenya.

Respect for heritage