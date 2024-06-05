World Environment Day 2024: Embrace green glamour

This World Environment Day, we take a look at some of the fashion brands that are making a difference with their modus operandi.
A step towards the future
Recognising the importance of conscientious efforts for the environment's well-being Virgio crafts high-quality products from eco-friendly fabrics such as modal, linen, cotton, lyocell and viscose or recycled fabrics and deadstock fabrics to reduce the wastage that goes into landfills. Its mission extends beyond fabric selection to customer education and complete transparency. They declare the carbon footprint on every product page to ensure consumers have 100 percent information and can make conscious choices. The packaging is made from 100 percent cornstarch and 0 percent plastic, making it compostable in six to eight months! The brand is also trying to revolutionise fashion consumption habits by empowering the community with the right knowledge.
Vegan all the way
Since its establishment, Gaston Luga has been committed to contributing to a healthier planet. The brand continuously enhances its processes to deliver valuable products to consumers while minimising their environmental footprint. It meticulously ensures that all materials used and transportation methods have minimal climate impact.
This commitment is evident in its use of vegan leather alternatives throughout its product range and choice of FSC-certified paper for packaging, printed with soy ink. As a carbon-neutral organisation since 2019, Gaston Luga partners with Carbon Footprint Ltd to offset CO2 emissions by supporting the Escarpment Environment Conservation Network (ESCONET). Through this partnership, they contribute to a project aimed at restoring local forests in the Great Rift Valley, Kenya.
Respect for heritage
Themoirè embodies creativity, responsibility, and respect for heritage, aiming for a positive impact on people and the planet through sustainable practices. With a focus on innovation and timeless design, the brand continually evolves while staying true to its commitment to elegance and sustainability.
The brand is based on a sustainable lifestyle, from procurement to production, they ensure no harm comes to the planet. They use innovative materials such as waste in the apple processing industry or from cactus fibres. The products are also biodegradable, starting from the product to the packaging. Even the threads and inner tags are made with regenerated nylon from plastic bottles and fishing nets. Their linings are created with repurposed post-consumer polyester – obtained from cast-off clothes – as well as pre-consumer recycled cotton, taken from fibres discarded in industrial manufacturing. Available at www.aispi.co.
Trash to treasure
We are looking at the future of fashion through Junk Plastic Rehab’s cool recycled sunnies. Witness the magical fusion of style and sustainability, where every piece tells a story of innovation and eco- consciousness. The Italian brand recovers plastic waste from oceans and reimagines it into uber-chic sunglasses. Every pair is made from 100 percent recovered plastic waste rescued from landfills and oceans. They add value to each pair by using real silver trims so it will not be discarded as junk again. Available at www.aispi.co.
Consciously Created
At Eurumme, being conscious is a constant process, trying to ensure its manufacturing methods are clean and have as little impact on the environment as possible. The packaging is 100 percent plastic-free, without the involvement of any toxic chemicals.
"In our offices, we try to generate as little waste as possible and keep communications green and paper free. We are aware that the road to being ultimately conscious is that of trial and error, and are continuing to grow in our endeavour to have as little impact on our environment as possible," says Eishita Puri, founder.
More than just 'Fast Fashion'
At Flirtatious sustainability ethos are followed by a few simple yet careful practices. "Since our inception, we have followed the “made-to-order” model, with all pieces produced in-house and singularly upon purchase. This ensures that we produce no more than we need, thereby minimising leftover stock and waste, while also moving away from the fast-sale, use-and-throw business model.
We take a slower approach to fashion by using high-quality yet sustainably-sourced materials, as our intention is to reduce our environmental impact where possible without compromising on comfort and value. We have now grown towards converting waste to wear as soon as the option became available. Our core fabrics are made from sustainable fibres that have been recycled from a range of post-consumer wastes including plastic. We integrate these practices while ensuring that there is no compromise on the look, quality and functionality of each piece," says Aakriti Grover, the founder of the brand.
Eco-conscious practices
Celebrating World Environment Day, United Colors of Benetton proudly showcases their dedication to eco-conscious fashion with a curated selection of stylish, sustainable garments and accessories. Featuring pure linen clothing and BCI cotton options, the brand masterfully combines timeless style and sophistication with environmental responsibility. The brand is committed to sourcing cotton grown with eco-conscious practices, ensuring that style and responsibility go hand in hand.
Additionally, some pieces in its collection feature High IQ dyes, known for their vibrant, long-lasting colours and eco-friendly production. These dyes maintain their brilliance through numerous washes, enhancing fabric durability. Their improved dye uptake and fixation reduce environmental impact and waste, conserving water and promoting sustainability. In footwear, nearly 50 percent of the sneakers in the collection are made using OrthoLite Recycled insoles with recycled postproduction waste material ensuring step-in comfort and greater strides towards environment preservation.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com