Mall in Bengaluru unveils 25-foot e-waste mural ahead of World Environment Day 2024

To celebrate World Environment Day, Orion Mall, Brigade Gateway, Bengaluru has unveiled a one-of-a-kind 25-foot mural crafted entirely from e-waste by renowned artist Vishwanath Mallabadi Davangere.

Davangere, known for his work with discarded electronics, has transformed old keyboards, remote controls and even video conferencing equipment into a captivating masterpiece that was collected over the past two months.

Davangere shares, "As a designer and art enthusiast, I try to use different forums to create awareness about e-waste and spread the message that end-of-life products can be upcycled or reused rather than being discarded into landfills. Upcycling is a key concept to add value to junk e-waste and will have a great impact on future generations.”

This mural aims to raise awareness about the growing problem of e-waste and how we can dispose of it responsibly. The e-waste used in the art installation was collected by the mall in a special drive over the last 2 months.

Take a look at it here: