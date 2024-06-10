Gear up for your next trip with these travel essentials

Wherever your travels take you, we've curated a collection of meticulously crafted must-haves to ensure your journey in style and comfort.
The Miraggio Ivy Backpack is a sleek and durable companion for the modern traveller. Blending style and functionality with its sleek design, this is your ultimate travel-sidekick. Priced at Rs 3,999.
Your skin's best defense during travel adventures, the Sereko 24H Hydration sunscreen offers 24-hour hydration and SPF protection for a worry-free exploration under the sun. Priced at Rs 599.
Perfect for travel, this breezy and elegant white floral printed mini dress by Mish combines comfort with style, making it a versatile essential for any journey. Priced at Rs 2,699.
Compact yet stylish, these miniature studs from Aulerth elevate any travel ensemble with their minimalist charm, offering a touch of elegance wherever you go. Priced at Rs 1,200.
Your go-to footwear for travel adventures, these sandals from Charles and Keith offer both comfort and style with its sturdy design and versatile black hue. Priced at Rs 8,999.
Foxtale's The Daily Duet Hydrating Cleanser is perfect for post-travel hydration and gentle face cleansing, doubling as a makeup remover. Priced at 349.
Designed for travelers on the move, these lightweight and breathable socks ensure all-day comfort and freshness, making them a must-pack essential for any journey. Priced at Rs 399.