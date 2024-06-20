Three new collections by Indian brands and labels that will meet your monsoon wedding needs

Find out what's on the shelves this wedding season!
Raashi Khanna in Juloos collection
Raashi Khanna in Juloos collection

With the fashion landscape currently being dominated by trends that come and go, nothing can come close to the elegance and charisma of an ethnic Indian outfit. Below, we listed down three collections by Indian designers and labels that caught our eye, just in time of the monsoon wedding season.

1. Botanical bliss

Karan Torani’s new edit Juloos draws inspiration from Delhi and Bhopal, featuring lightweight chanderi and chintz fabrics in sun, sea and foam hues. The collection showcases multicoloured blouses in raw silk and elegant lehenga sets in jeni silk, blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary designs. INR 7,500 onwards. Available online.

2. Kaleidoscopic kitsch

Aisha Rao’s latest Kinfolk 4 celebrates human complexity with perennial pieces blending classic and contemporary styles. It features lehengas, ghararas and draped dresses in linen satins, jacquard velvets and printed tulle. Colours range from parakeet to tangerine, with intricate embellishments and prints throughout the collection. INR 35,000 onwards. Available online.

3. Heated hues

Manish Malhotra’s Summer Sari 24 collection showcases elegant chiffon sarees in sophisticated hues like grey, beige, blush pink and more. Adorned with pearl embellishments, sequin work and crystal jewels, each sari is paired with intricately designed blouses for a luxurious summer look. INR 1,64,000 onwards. Available online.

Written by Jaanhvi Nagpal

indulge@newindianexpress.com

@indulgexpress

Raashi Khanna in Juloos collection
This new jewellery collection featuring meenakari, zircon and pearls is for the modern women
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com