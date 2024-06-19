This new jewellery collection featuring meenakari, zircon and pearls is for the modern women

Kushal’s, the fashion and silver jewellery brand, announces the launch of its three new collections — Meenakari Sparkles, Radiant Zircon Reflections, and Vibe In Pearls. Each collection reflects the brand's commitment to blending Indian aesthetics and craftsmanship with contemporary designs, offering pieces that are perfect for every occasion and style.
The Meenakari collection is delicately curated to bring out the finest self. It features intricate enameling in eye-pleasing pastel hues, combined with exquisite artistry. The range includes exquisite pendant sets, elegant necklaces, intricate chandbalis, stylish kadas and dainty earrings, each piece meticulously crafted to transport you to a world of enchantment and allure.
Inspired by geometric patterns and the vibrant spirit of Jaipur, this collection combines the intricacy of Rajasthani art with zircon stones for a modern chic look. Perfect for formal occasions or casual outings, these pieces pair beautifully with workwear, and modern flowy dresses in pastel hues, adding a touch of elegance and confidence, effortlessly elevating one’s look for brunch or sundowner events.
Radiant Zircon Reflections collection features handcrafted pieces that will add that extra sparkle to make one feel special. It features a range of coloured stone-studded jewellery, including necklaces, statement earrings, and kadas, complete with gold and silver finish adorned with shimmering zircon stones.
It showcases a harmonious blend of classic elegance and modern glamour, making it an ideal choice for both conventional and contemporary ensembles for the fashion forward divas.
Kushal’s Vibe in Pearls collection is the perfect fit for the modern Indian woman’s vacation ensemble. The trendy pearl jewellery effortlessly fits into any scene, elevating the vibe with its subtle glamour and chic sophistication. The collection includes jewellery in ivory white, grey and rose gold colour consisting of layered and beaded necklaces along with geometric with vintage-style drop earrings.
Inspired by the charm of beach destinations, this collection includes pieces that are both casual and chic, perfect for exploring cafes, basking in the sun, or enjoying tourist activities. This stylish ensemble ensures an elevated yet relaxed look, making it ideal for Instagram-worthy moments.