Trends

Ralph Lauren designs outfits for the USA Olympics and Paralympics team

Get ready to see a confident Team USA

Ralph Lauren has designed outfits for the USA Olympics and Paralympics team for the ninth time. This year, get ready to witness a cool new look. The athletes will be seen donning sharp blue jackets with red and white stripes, but here’s the twist – they’ll be paired with regular blue jeans!

This unexpected combo is all about comfort and American style, according to the designer. The jeans are tapered for a sleek look, and the outfit includes a blue and white striped shirt and a blue tie. So, Team USA can represent their country with both style and comfort strolling down the streets of Paris during the Olympics 2024 opening ceremony.

