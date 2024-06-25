Five ways you can apply colour therapy in your day-to-day life and dress better

Fashion is more than just a way to express your style; it can also be a powerful tool for enhancing your mood and health through colour therapy.
Colour therapy, or chromotherapy, is an alternative practice that uses colours to promote mental and physical well-being.
Here’s how you can harness the power of colour in your wardrobe to improve your mood and health.
Bright colours like yellow, orange and pink are known to elevate mood and increase feelings of happiness. Yellow, often associated with sunshine and cheerfulness, can help lift your spirits on a gloomy day. Wearing a yellow dress or accessory can bring a dose of positivity and energy into your day.
Cool colours such as blue and green are renowned for their calming effects. Blue, reminiscent of the sky and ocean, can help reduce stress and promote tranquillity. Incorporate blue into your outfit with a shirt or scarf to help maintain a calm and composed demeanour throughout the day. Green, linked to nature, can evoke a sense of peace and balance, making it a perfect color for a relaxing day out or a stressful workday.
Neutral colours like white, grey and beige can enhance focus and clarity. These colours are less stimulating and can help you concentrate better. Wearing neutral tones can create a sense of order and simplicity, helping you stay organized and efficient.
Bold colours like red and purple can boost confidence and convey a sense of power and determination. Red, associated with passion and energy, can be a great choice for important meetings or social events where you want to make a strong impression. Purple, linked to creativity and luxury, can add a touch of sophistication to your outfit, making you feel more confident and inspired.
Certain colours can also have physical health benefits. For instance, red can stimulate circulation and increase energy levels, while blue can have a cooling effect and help lower blood pressure. By choosing colours that align with your physical needs, you can enhance your overall well-being.
Next time you choose an outfit, consider the colours and their potential benefits to dress not just for style, but for your well-being too.
(Written by Manik Kichugari)