This spring-summer collection features vibrant colours and breezy silhouettes

Osé Studios has launched its new spring-summer collection called Under The Rays. Packed with vibrant colours and breezy silhouettes, the collection is designed to infuse one's wardrobe with a touch of the summer palette.
It predominantly features cotton as well as light-weight denim variations that enhance the breathability of the outfits. Some of the statement pieces include the Blue Horizon dress, Sunkissed dress, and Bow tops in vibrant colour combinations.
It presents a fresh aesthetic with shades of buttery yellows, zesty lime greens, and lively oranges. Additionally, you will find the brand’s signature pink and red tones, with charming gingham pattern, complemented with accents of red. This thoughtful approach has ensured that the colour combinations harmonise seamlessly, rather than exist in isolation.
Styling the dresses is easy as all you need is to simply slip into your favourite comfortable summer sandals. Additionally, you can add delicate jewellery, and always keep a claw clip handy to keep your hair up in the heat. Rest assured, these clothes will radiate effortless chic, whether you're consciously styling them or not.
Price starts at Rs 3,500. Available online.