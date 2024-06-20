This spring-summer collection features vibrant colours and breezy silhouettes

Osé Studios has launched its new spring-summer collection called Under The Rays. Packed with vibrant colours and breezy silhouettes, the collection is designed to infuse one's wardrobe with a touch of the summer palette.

It predominantly features cotton as well as light-weight denim variations that enhance the breathability of the outfits. Some of the statement pieces include the Blue Horizon dress, Sunkissed dress, and Bow tops in vibrant colour combinations.