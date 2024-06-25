Radhika Apte stuns in Vaishali Shadangule’s exquisite creations at Paris Haute Couture Week

Radhika Apte mesmerised the audience as she walked down the runway in glamour. She graced Paris Haute Couture Week in a stunning creation by designer Vaishali Shadangule. As the designer claimed that these attires took more than 2 months to meticulously design and customise based on the model. Radhika looked exquisitely gorgeous in both the attire which showcased the tale of nature.
The multi-layered turquoise blue ensemble evoked a rich, nature-inspired aura. The colour scheme of the attire was serene and beautifully radiated this goal. The V-shaped curve in the top, adorned with ribbons descending down the arms, imbued the entire outfit with a majestic charm.
The lower portion draped in Indian style evoked a traditional aesthetic, complemented by delicate flower-shaped designs that made the entire look truly admirable. Enhancing the attire, the look was completed with a touch of exquisite piece of diamond jewellery.
The second outfit designed by Vaishali was a red pleated signature design draped elegantly in silhouette. The intricate handwork on the little bows wrapped around the whole clothing elevated the whole look. She looked stunning as she walked down the runway in this red dress complimented by long diamond earrings.