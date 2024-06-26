Sonakshi Sinha wows in a stunning red silk sari at her wedding reception

Sonakshi shared heartwarming pictures with Zaheer, both clad in their red and white reception attire. Her caption perfectly captured the emotions of the day, “Whattttt a day!!!! The love, the laughter, the togetherness... it was like the universe came together... We are both truly blessed to have each other.” Sonakshi’s bridal look undoubtedly embodies the essence of a grand Indian wedding, a dream for many brides-to-be.