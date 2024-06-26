Sonakshi Sinha wows in a stunning red silk sari at her wedding reception

Sonakshi Sinha, the latest Bollywood bride, turned heads with her vibrant red bridal look at her wedding reception. The actress arrived hand-in-hand with her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, draped in a stunning scarlet Varanasi silk sari by Raw Mango. The sari boasted intricate gold chand butas woven across its expanse, further accentuated by a heavy, handcrafted zari border designed by Sanjay Garg.
But what truly stole the show was Sonakshi’s embodiment of the quintessential Indian bride. Adorned in all sixteen elements of solah shringar, she looked radiant with a red bindi, sindoor, and more. This bridal look served as a masterclass for aspiring brides and makeup enthusiasts.
Sonakshi and Zaheer exuded elegance as a traditional Indian couple. Zaheer donned a classic sherwani, while Sonakshi’s beauty resonated with a desi touch. Her hair was styled in a sleek low bun adorned with fragrant mogra gajra. For her makeup, she opted for a flawless base with a healthy bridal glow. Defined eyebrows framed her signature winged eyeliner, while a red bindi and centre-parted tresses adorned with sindoor completed the look. Bronzer and a touch of blush accentuated her features, and a nude lip ensured the other elements remained the focal point.
Adding another layer of cultural significance, Sonakshi sported henna-painted palms (alta) alongside a bold red manicure, a nod to her Bihari heritage.
Sonakshi shared heartwarming pictures with Zaheer, both clad in their red and white reception attire. Her caption perfectly captured the emotions of the day, “Whattttt a day!!!! The love, the laughter, the togetherness... it was like the universe came together... We are both truly blessed to have each other.” Sonakshi’s bridal look undoubtedly embodies the essence of a grand Indian wedding, a dream for many brides-to-be.