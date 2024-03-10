Oscars 2024: Margot Robbie stuns in a bold black Versace gown

Margot Robbie closed the curtain on her epic Barbie award season run with one final, unforgettable red-carpet look. The actress, who had paid playful homage to different iterations of the iconic doll throughout the season, graced the Oscars in a stunning black sequined Versace gown. Gone were the vibrant pinks and playful accessories – tonight, Margot embraced a more sophisticated, elegant side of glamour.
Barbie has garnered a whopping eight nominations – Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, two nods for Best Original Song (I'm Just Ken and Billie Eilish's What Was I Made For?), and Best Costume Design. Margot’s co-stars, Ryan Gosling (nominated for Best Supporting Actor) and America Ferrera (nominated for Best Supporting Actress). Ryan will even take the stage to perform the catchy I'm Just Ken.
Throughout the Barbie press tour, Margot had set the bar high with a string of fashion-forward looks that celebrated the film’s message of embracing fun and individuality. Her playful yet sophisticated tributes to Barbie’s iconic style cemented her status as a red-carpet veteran. From the electrifying hot pink Armani dress channelling 1977’s Superstar Barbie at the Golden Globes to tonight's black sequined masterpiece, Robbie consistently wowed fashion critics and fans alike.
But tonight, with her sleek Versace gown, Margot showcased her ability to navigate both worlds effortlessly. She remains a fashion force, paying homage to her playful side while confidently embracing the elegance of Hollywood’s biggest night.