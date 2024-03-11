Oscars 2024: Ariana Grande makes a splash in bubblegum pink gown

Ariana Grande stole the show on the 96th Academy Awards red carpet, not with a daring outfit change, but with a breathtaking embrace of soft pink glamour. Ditching black ensembles, Grande arrived in a bubblegum-coloured dream, a vision of ethereal chic.
Known for her fashion-forward spirit, Grande opted for a complete departure from last year’s black mini dress. This time, she embodied pure sweetness in a bubblegum pink Giamba gown. The strapless column dress boasted a layer of delicate ruffles, adding a touch of texture to the otherwise sleek silhouette. The true showstopper, however, was the massive cape that cascaded down from her shoulders. Matching the dress in its delicate pink hue, the cape boasted voluminous sleeves and a train that resembled a luxurious blanket.
For accessories she chose delicate pink jewellery, including matching drop earrings and a diamond necklace with a large pink gemstone pendant, echoing the gown's colour. Even her pointy satin shoes stayed true to the soft pink theme.
The singer’s makeup mirrored the colour palette of her outfit. Pink eyeshadow, voluminous lashes accentuated by cat-eye liner, rosy cheeks, and glossy pink lipstick completed the look. Her signature ponytail, adorned with loose curls, added a playful touch to the overall elegance.
From the soft pink hues to the whimsical cape, Grande’s red carpet look was a love letter to her upcoming role in Wicked. It was a masterclass in channelling a character while remaining undeniably glamorous.