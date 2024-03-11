Oscars 2024: Ariana Grande makes a splash in bubblegum pink gown

Known for her fashion-forward spirit, Grande opted for a complete departure from last year’s black mini dress. This time, she embodied pure sweetness in a bubblegum pink Giamba gown. The strapless column dress boasted a layer of delicate ruffles, adding a touch of texture to the otherwise sleek silhouette. The true showstopper, however, was the massive cape that cascaded down from her shoulders. Matching the dress in its delicate pink hue, the cape boasted voluminous sleeves and a train that resembled a luxurious blanket.