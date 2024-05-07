Met Gala 2024: Doja Cat styles a ‘wet cotton t-shirt’

Last year, Doja Cat dressed as a cat for the Met Gala paying tribute to late designer Karl Lagerfeld’s relationship with his cat, Choupette. While everyone was convinced that she understood the assignment at the 2023 edition, her outfit this year is getting mixed reactions online.

For Met Gala 2024, Doja styled a soaking wet T-shirt dress by Vetements. The Grammy-winning singer apparently wanted her look to stand out as against the floral gowns and dresses that dominated this year’s fashion fiesta.

In a video that is now going viral online, Doja revealed that she picked, cotton, a choice of flower to interpret this year’s theme — The Garden of Time which celebrates Met’s newest exhibition, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.