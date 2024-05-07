Met Gala 2024: Doja Cat styles a ‘wet cotton t-shirt’

Last year, Doja Cat dressed as a cat for the Met Gala paying tribute to late designer Karl Lagerfeld’s relationship with his cat, Choupette. While everyone was convinced that she understood the assignment at the 2023 edition, her outfit this year is getting mixed reactions online.
For Met Gala 2024, Doja styled a soaking wet T-shirt dress by Vetements. The Grammy-winning singer apparently wanted her look to stand out as against the floral gowns and dresses that dominated this year’s fashion fiesta.
In a video that is now going viral online, Doja revealed that she picked, cotton, a choice of flower to interpret this year’s theme — The Garden of Time which celebrates Met’s newest exhibition, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.
Doja and Kylie Jenner made their Met Gala 2024 appearance around the same time and a photo of the two, posing for the shutterbugs has intrigued some interest online.
Social media users pointed at their distinctive interpretation of the theme since Kylie, a seventh-time attender, paid an ode to quiet luxury with a custom gown by Oscar de la Renta. Hers was an intersection of fashion and subtlety while Doja left little room for imagination.
Other than Doja Cat, it was celebrities like Zendaya, Dua Lipa and Alia Bhatt that got everyone talking about their outfits. One who won the brownie points this year was South African singer-songwriter Tyla. The Water fame picked a Balmain gown made out of three different shades of sand which she completed with an hourglass clutch.