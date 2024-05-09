Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Three new jewellery collections to check out on this auspicious occasion

A day often considered to bring eternal prosperity, Akshaya Tritiya this year is falling on May 10. As per popular belief, Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious occasion to venture into new investments and even purchase gold and silver.

If you are looking to add gold and silver to your prized jewel collection tomorrow, we have listed down three new jewellery offerings that will fit the budget and also not skimp on the glam factor.

Nature’s bounty

Mia by Tanishq has launched its latest collection, Glow with Flow, inspired by nature’s delicate beauty on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. These exclusive in-house designed pieces represent the flow of the river through nature’s various moods. The diamonds capture the glisten of the sun on the water, while the Keshi pearls reflect the soft glow of the moonlight on the water. On offer are pendants, rings and earrings crafted in 14 and 18-carat gold. INR 6,737 onwards. Across stores.