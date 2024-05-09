Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Three new jewellery collections to check out on this auspicious occasion

A day often considered to bring eternal prosperity, Akshaya Tritiya this year is falling on May 10. As per popular belief, Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious occasion to venture into new investments and even purchase gold and silver.
If you are looking to add gold and silver to your prized jewel collection tomorrow, we have listed down three new jewellery offerings that will fit the budget and also not skimp on the glam factor.
Nature’s bounty
Mia by Tanishq has launched its latest collection, Glow with Flow, inspired by nature’s delicate beauty on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. These exclusive in-house designed pieces represent the flow of the river through nature’s various moods. The diamonds capture the glisten of the sun on the water, while the Keshi pearls reflect the soft glow of the moonlight on the water. On offer are pendants, rings and earrings crafted in 14 and 18-carat gold. INR 6,737 onwards. Across stores.
Ruby radiance
City-based bijouterie brand NS Jewells is popular for its cohesive mixture of Indian and its regional designs. This festive season they feature a wide range of antique jewellery handcrafted from gold and studded with precious stones. Think ruby studded necklace, Gutapusalu neckpieces, mango malas, ruby adige and more. INR 50,000 onwards. Available online.
Bling report
Malabar Gold & Diamonds has rolled out a mega Akshaya Tritiya Offer on the purchase of jewellery from our online jewellery shopping store made till May 12. Exempting Gold coins and solitaire and watches, 25 percent off will be given on making charges of gold jewellery and diamond value of diamond jewellery. Across stores.