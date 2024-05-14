Jahnvi Kapoor embraces ‘method dressing’ with ethnic spin for 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' promo look

Manish Malhotra is no stranger to indo-western wear, with his checkered sarees and chevron skirts. However this piece has taken film promotion to a whole new level that’s hardly been seen before in Bollywood.

During a short Ask-Me-Anything (AMA) session, Jahnvi opened up about what inspired her to take up method dressing and her appreciation for Zendaya’s and Uorfi Javed’s experimental fashion choices. She said, “I think I am very heavily inspired by what she (Zendaya) did for her Challengers and Dune promotions. And not just her, I think; even Uorfi is creative with her fashion. I feel like, as actors, we should all encourage method dressing or dressing similar to the characters when you are promoting your films. I have never really done it except for Dhadak."