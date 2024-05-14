Jahnvi Kapoor embraces ‘method dressing’ with ethnic spin for 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' promo look

Actress Jahnvi Kapoor has become the latest addition to the list of stars in love with the ‘method dressing’ craze that has taken the film industry by storm. Ahead of her latest film Mr & Mrs Mahi hitting the big screen on May 31, Jahnvi was spotted in a cinematically accurate cricket jersey-themed blouse paired with a duo-toned saree.
Designed by Manish Malhotra, the actress’ latest fit showcased the red-blue saree paired with a sequin-studded blouse that bears a striking resemblance to a cricket jersey. The back of the blouse features the number '6' on it, which ties into the film’s much anticipated cameo of cricket legend MS Dhoni.
Manish Malhotra is no stranger to indo-western wear, with his checkered sarees and chevron skirts. However this piece has taken film promotion to a whole new level that’s hardly been seen before in Bollywood.
During a short Ask-Me-Anything (AMA) session, Jahnvi opened up about what inspired her to take up method dressing and her appreciation for Zendaya’s and Uorfi Javed’s experimental fashion choices. She said, “I think I am very heavily inspired by what she (Zendaya) did for her Challengers and Dune promotions. And not just her, I think; even Uorfi is creative with her fashion. I feel like, as actors, we should all encourage method dressing or dressing similar to the characters when you are promoting your films. I have never really done it except for Dhadak."