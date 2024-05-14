Alia Bhatt reigns supreme in a black midi dress at the Gucci Cruise show in London

London’s Tate Modern transformed into a fashion paradise as celebrities flocked to witness the unveiling of Sabato De Sarno’s first Gucci Cruise collection. Leading the pack was Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt, whose sleek black dress sent the internet into a frenzy.
Alia wasn’t the only A-lister gracing the red carpet. Dua Lipa, Paul Mescal, Thai actress Davikah, and K-Pop star Lee Know were just a few names who turned heads in their head-to-toe Gucci ensembles. But Alia stole the show in a simple yet stunning black midi dress by the luxury Italian brand.
The dress itself was a masterpiece of minimalism. A strapless design with a plunging neckline showcased Alia’s elegance, while a cinched waist and corseted bodice accentuated her figure. The dress flowed to a chic midi length, hugging her curves beautifully. Alia paired this timeless piece with a classic black clutch adorned with the iconic Gucci Horsebit emblem.
Taking a ‘less is more’ approach, Alia opted for minimal accessories. Her makeup, however, added a touch of Hollywood glamour. Subtly contoured cheeks, feathered brows, and a deep berry red lip complemented her sleek centre-parted ponytail with loose, face-framing strands. A final touch of sophistication came in the form of a black satin ribbon bow adorning the base of her ponytail.
From the dress to the makeup to the hairstyle, Alia’s entire look was an ode to effortless chic. She proved that sometimes, simplicity reigns supreme, especially when it comes to Gucci.