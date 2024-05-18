Prateik Patil Babbar shines bright in a Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna suit for his Cannes debut

Actor Prateik Patil Babbar made a stunning appearance as he debuted at the Festival De Cannes, effortlessly charming the audience in a custom-made black suit by celebrated designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. The ensemble featured a tailored fit that accentuated Babbar's athletic frame, paired with intricate detailing that elevated the look from classic to cutting-edge.
The suit, with its sleek lines and subtle embellishments, exudes royalty with sophistication. The rich black fabric had a slight sheen, catching the light in a way that highlighted its luxurious texture, while the expertly crafted lapels and polished buttons added a touch of modern flair. Babbar’s sheer confidence and poised demeanour perfectly complemented the attire.
This occasion holds deep emotional resonance for the actor, serving as a heartfelt tribute to his late mother, the legendary actress Smita Patil. Her film Manthan (1976), was showcased in the Cannes Classics segment, bringing her enduring legacy back into the global spotlight.
Manthan, directed by Shyam Benegal, is more than just a cinematic masterpiece; it is a landmark in Indian cinema. This film holds the distinction of being India's first crowdfunded project, a pioneering collaboration between the film industry and grassroots supporters. Over 500,000 farmers from Gujarat contributed to the film's funding, each donating INR 2, showcasing the power of collective effort and community spirit in bringing this significant film to life. This unique approach not only highlights the film's importance but also reflects the profound connection between art and the community.
Prateik's presence at the Cannes screening of Manthan carries profound personal significance. Renowned for her compelling portrayals and nuanced characterisations, Smita's enduring influence continues to captivate audiences. Prateik who is always known for his interesting fashion choices is an icon himself! As he walks the red carpet in his impeccably styled Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna suit, he not only honours the memory of his mother but also marks his own place in the cinematic history.