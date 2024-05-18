Prateik Patil Babbar shines bright in a Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna suit for his Cannes debut

Actor Prateik Patil Babbar made a stunning appearance as he debuted at the Festival De Cannes, effortlessly charming the audience in a custom-made black suit by celebrated designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. The ensemble featured a tailored fit that accentuated Babbar's athletic frame, paired with intricate detailing that elevated the look from classic to cutting-edge.

The suit, with its sleek lines and subtle embellishments, exudes royalty with sophistication. The rich black fabric had a slight sheen, catching the light in a way that highlighted its luxurious texture, while the expertly crafted lapels and polished buttons added a touch of modern flair. Babbar’s sheer confidence and poised demeanour perfectly complemented the attire.