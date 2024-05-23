From Nancy Tyagi to Vishnu Kaushal, here's who wore what at the Cannes

As the global landscape of influencer culture continues to evolve, Indian influencers have emerged as a formidable force, engaging with audiences both at home and abroad. Their rise to prominence has not only reshaped the digital marketing landscape in India but has also garnered attention on the international stage. The 77th Cannes Film Festival stands as a testament to this phenomenon, with Indian influencers making a significant impact on the prestigious red carpet.
Niki Mehra
Fashionista Niki Mehra known for her impeccable sense of style, made a stunning red carpet debut in a sculpted white gown by Hacchic Couture. The gown, exuding elegance and sophistication, highlighted Mehra's figure with exquisite precision. Paired with a sleek back bun, dewy makeup, and minimalistic jewellery by Kicky & Perky, Mehra's ensemble radiated understated glamour, capturing the attention of onlookers and fashion enthusiasts alike.
Ankush Bahuguna
Ankush Bahuguna, a prominent male beauty influencer, stepped onto the Cannes red carpet in a statement ensemble designed by Rohitash Notani. Advocating for young Indian fashion designers, Bahuguna's presence at the festival symbolised a fusion of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary style. As part of the Brut India squad, Bahuguna showcased his sartorial flair, with Brut serving as the official media partner of the festival.
Nancy Tyagi
Meanwhile, Nancy Tyagi, known for her expertise in beauty and lifestyle content, made history by stitching her own outfit for the festival. Dressed in a magnificent pink ruffled gown, Tyagi's creation showcased her talent and creativity, solidifying her status as a trailblazer in the influencer community.
Vishnu Kaushal
Not to be outdone, content creator Vishnu Kaushal graced the Cannes red carpet in a sleek all-black suit, accented with an emerald brooch on the collar from Philocaly. Kaushal's ensemble epitomised timeless sophistication, reflecting his penchant for classic yet contemporary style.
Rahi Chadda
Rahi Chadda, a dynamic content creator, made a dramatic entrance onto the Cannes red carpet, donning an all-black ensemble that exuded confidence and panache. Featuring a sheer chiffon halter neck top paired with matching black pants from Yves Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, Chadda's outfit commanded attention, reflecting his bold and fearless approach to fashion.