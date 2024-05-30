Every piece in this jewellery collection is a masterful work of art

In a bride’s wedding jewellery collection, exquisitely worked temple jewellery is always a prized possession. P N Gadgil & Sons’s (PNGS) exquisite Temple Jewellery Collection will certainly appeal to the new-age bride who is always up-to-date about the latest trends. It is a testament to the brand’s commitment to innovation and elegance featuring meticulously crafted pieces made using the innovative electroforming technique.
Aditya Modak, who heads the brand, tells us that it is a fusion of heritage and innovation. “Our collection offers the perfect blend of tradition and modernity catering to the upcoming wedding season. We are excited to present actor Hruta Durgule as the face of our campaign, embodying the grace and elegance synonymous with our brand,” he shares.
It features complete sets, including necklaces, earrings, bangles, and more. “The inspiration comes from the intricate motifs found in both western and south Indian temples. They include depictions of gods, goddesses, divine symbols, mythological creatures, and ornate architectural elements such as domes, arches, and pillars,” he explains.
The collection stands out with its unique blend of traditional grandeur and modern comfort. “It retains the elegance of heavy designs, yet is remarkably lightweight, ensuring a comfortable wear. Moreover, it is priced affordably, making it a compelling choice for those seeking style without breaking the bank. The statement pieces are necklaces weighing 80 to 150 gms in net gold weight but appearing as opulent as 200-gm gold jewellery,” adds Aditya.
