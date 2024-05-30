Every piece in this jewellery collection is a masterful work of art

Aditya Modak, who heads the brand, tells us that it is a fusion of heritage and innovation. “Our collection offers the perfect blend of tradition and modernity catering to the upcoming wedding season. We are excited to present actor Hruta Durgule as the face of our campaign, embodying the grace and elegance synonymous with our brand,” he shares.

It features complete sets, including necklaces, earrings, bangles, and more. “The inspiration comes from the intricate motifs found in both western and south Indian temples. They include depictions of gods, goddesses, divine symbols, mythological creatures, and ornate architectural elements such as domes, arches, and pillars,” he explains.