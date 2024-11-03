Glamour alert! Nargis Fakhri shares striking Diwali look in a red sari

For her look, Nargis chose dewy, natural makeup that highlighted her features, pairing nude lips with kohl-rimmed eyes and mascara. Fans were quick to flood her comments with praise, calling her “the hottest celebrity ever” and “the prettiest girl on the planet.”

Previously, the actress shared photos in a shimmering white lehenga-choli as part of her Diwali greetings. “Happy Diwali! May Diwali bring new hope, dreams, and a brighter tomorrow for you and your loved ones,” she captioned.