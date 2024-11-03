Glamour alert! Nargis Fakhri shares striking Diwali look in a red sari

Actress Nargis Fakhri turned up the glamour on social media, sharing breathtaking photos in a vibrant red sari. On Sunday, the Rockstar actress posted a series of photos where she dazzled in a sparkling red sari, paired with chic heels. Captioning the photos, she wrote, “Red hot & ready to slay. Celebrating Diwali, yay!”
For her look, Nargis chose dewy, natural makeup that highlighted her features, pairing nude lips with kohl-rimmed eyes and mascara. Fans were quick to flood her comments with praise, calling her “the hottest celebrity ever” and “the prettiest girl on the planet.”
Previously, the actress shared photos in a shimmering white lehenga-choli as part of her Diwali greetings. “Happy Diwali! May Diwali bring new hope, dreams, and a brighter tomorrow for you and your loved ones,” she captioned.
On the work front, Fakhri, who began her career as a model at 16, made a successful Bollywood debut in 2011 with Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar, playing Heer Kaul. She earned fame with this role and later took on challenging parts like a war correspondent in Madras Café. She also starred in popular comedies Main Tera Hero and Housefull 3.
Expanding her career internationally, Nargis made her Hollywood debut in Paul Feig’s action-comedy Spy, featuring alongside Melissa McCarthy, Jason Statham, and Jude Law as Lia, a secret agent. Most recently, she appeared in the series Tatlubaaz, her first OTT role, sharing the screen with Divya Agarwal and Dheeraj Dhoopar in a show set against the lively backdrop of Benaras.