Khushi Kapoor turns up the glam in a ruffled white dress for her birthday bash

Khushi Kapoor truly knows how to make a statement, and her birthday ensemble was a stunning showcase of her style prowess. Celebrating her special day recently, she chose an enchanting white bodycon dress that left everyone longing to be part of her glamorous celebration. The outfit from House of CB, blended glamour, elegance and femininity in perfect harmony. This dazzling dress, crafted from sparkle sequin-pleat fabric and rich satin, wrapped her in undeniable luxury. The fabric’s sparkle caught the light with every movement, while the fitted silhouette hugged her frame in a flawless embrace.
Featuring a delicate neckline and subtle adjustable straps, the dress allowed Khushi to effortlessly showcase her silhouette. Soft ruffles traced the dress, adding a touch of grace to its bold form. Flowing gracefully to her ankles with a daring back slit, the gown balanced elegance with chic simplicity, cinching at the waist to accentuate her curves in a look that was both refined and playfully sophisticated.
Khushi’s choice of accessories perfectly complemented her ensemble, bringing an elevated touch to her birthday look. Her dress may have been the focal point, but her carefully chosen jewellery added a subtle sparkle. She adorned her neck with a neckpiece, an elegant but impactful piece, and graced her wrist with a sleek bracelet for a hint of refined charm and a stunning watch.
For a pop of colour, Khushi carried the classic blue bag, adding a vibrant contrast to her ivory dress and elevating the entire ensemble’s sophistication. The bag’s structured shape and striking hue added a polished touch to her already stunning look.
Her makeup was equally enchanting, with a soft blush and highlighter accentuating her cheekbones, a warm brown lip for subtle depth and a bold, winged smoky eye adding drama. Loose, softly curled hair finished the look, creating the ideal balance between relaxed and refined.
With this bold and beautiful birthday look, Khushi once again proved that her fashion sense is nothing short of remarkable.