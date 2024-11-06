Khushi Kapoor turns up the glam in a ruffled white dress for her birthday bash

Khushi’s choice of accessories perfectly complemented her ensemble, bringing an elevated touch to her birthday look. Her dress may have been the focal point, but her carefully chosen jewellery added a subtle sparkle. She adorned her neck with a neckpiece, an elegant but impactful piece, and graced her wrist with a sleek bracelet for a hint of refined charm and a stunning watch.

For a pop of colour, Khushi carried the classic blue bag, adding a vibrant contrast to her ivory dress and elevating the entire ensemble’s sophistication. The bag’s structured shape and striking hue added a polished touch to her already stunning look.

Her makeup was equally enchanting, with a soft blush and highlighter accentuating her cheekbones, a warm brown lip for subtle depth and a bold, winged smoky eye adding drama. Loose, softly curled hair finished the look, creating the ideal balance between relaxed and refined.

With this bold and beautiful birthday look, Khushi once again proved that her fashion sense is nothing short of remarkable.