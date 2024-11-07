Disha Patani sets our screens on fire in a stunning bralette and rugged jeans

Disha Patani is undeniably a fashion icon who consistently redefines style. As we head into cooler months, Disha decided to turn up the heat in her latest Instagram post, where she rocks a chic neutral-toned Calvin Klein bralette set paired with matching briefs and topped with slouchy, wide-legged jeans.

The set features the iconic logo monogram elastic band on the bralette’s straps and briefs, embodying Calvin Klein’s signature sophisticated minimalism. Her choice of laid-back blue jeans adds a rugged edge, proving once again that Disha has mastered the lingerie-as-outerwear trend like no other. With soft, tousled waves and barely-there makeup, she kept her look fresh and natural, letting her undeniable confidence take center stage. Just when you thought winter couldn't get any cooler, Disha’s latest look brings the heat.